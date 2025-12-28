The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Nightclub Proposed For South Side
Former restaurateur plans Mojito’s Night Club on National Avenue.
Dec 24th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
2. Harley-Davidson To Reactivate West Side Headquarters
Company requiring white-collar workforce to return to the office.
Dec 22nd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Now Serving: Glorioso’s Delays Reopening
Plus: Fire leaves food trucks reeling and two more restaurants close.
Dec 21st, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
4. Dining: 55 Years Old, Mama Mia’s Still Cooking
And still an Italian classic. Tasty food, huge portions and so much mozzarella.
Dec 21st, 2025 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
5. Trump Administration Sues Advocate Aurora Health
Lawsuit claims health system discriminated against employee based on their religion.
Dec 24th, 2025 by Joe Schulz
6. Major Bridge Closure Will Last Until Spring
And will be followed by a parallel closure.
Dec 19th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Airport Hotel Sold at Auction
Former Four Points by Sheraton encountered financial difficulties.
Dec 25th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
8. 5 Festive Milwaukee Pop-Ups
Visit these decked-out bars before the holiday season ends.
Dec 22nd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
9. Former Stack’d Becoming Mexican Restaurant
Restaurateur continuing family tradition on 1st Street.
Dec 19th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
10. Op Ed: Making Sense of Judge Dugan’s Conviction
Did her lawyers blow it? Was the ‘safety’ of ICE agents really an issue?
Dec 22nd, 2025 by Ruth Conniff
Press Releases
1. Packers Announce Roster Moves
Dec 22nd, 2025 by Green Bay Packers
3. Gov. Evers Appoints David Hughes to the Kenosha County Circuit Court
Dec 23rd, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
4. Passing of Former City Treasurer Wayne F. Whittow
Dec 22nd, 2025 by City Treasurer Spencer Coggs
9. Gov. Evers Grants 167 Pardons, Bringing Total Pardons Granted to 1807
Dec 22nd, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
10. Potawatomi Chief Experience Officer Ron Hall Named “C-Suite Star”
Dec 23rd, 2025 by Potawatomi Casino Hotel
