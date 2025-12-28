Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Dec 28th, 2025 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Nightclub Proposed For South Side

1. Nightclub Proposed For South Side

Former restaurateur plans Mojito’s Night Club on National Avenue.

Dec 24th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Harley-Davidson To Reactivate West Side Headquarters

2. Harley-Davidson To Reactivate West Side Headquarters

Company requiring white-collar workforce to return to the office.

Dec 22nd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Glorioso’s Delays Reopening

3. Now Serving: Glorioso’s Delays Reopening

Plus: Fire leaves food trucks reeling and two more restaurants close.

Dec 21st, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Dining: 55 Years Old, Mama Mia’s Still Cooking

4. Dining: 55 Years Old, Mama Mia’s Still Cooking

And still an Italian classic. Tasty food, huge portions and so much mozzarella.

Dec 21st, 2025 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Trump Administration Sues Advocate Aurora Health

5. Trump Administration Sues Advocate Aurora Health

Lawsuit claims health system discriminated against employee based on their religion.

Dec 24th, 2025 by Joe Schulz

Major Bridge Closure Will Last Until Spring

6. Major Bridge Closure Will Last Until Spring

And will be followed by a parallel closure.

Dec 19th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Airport Hotel Sold at Auction

7. Airport Hotel Sold at Auction

Former Four Points by Sheraton encountered financial difficulties.

Dec 25th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

5 Festive Milwaukee Pop-Ups

8. 5 Festive Milwaukee Pop-Ups

Visit these decked-out bars before the holiday season ends.

Dec 22nd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Former Stack’d Becoming Mexican Restaurant

9. Former Stack’d Becoming Mexican Restaurant

Restaurateur continuing family tradition on 1st Street.

Dec 19th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Op Ed: Making Sense of Judge Dugan’s Conviction

10. Op Ed: Making Sense of Judge Dugan’s Conviction

Did her lawyers blow it? Was the ‘safety’ of ICE agents really an issue?

Dec 22nd, 2025 by Ruth Conniff

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Packers Announce Roster Moves

1. Packers Announce Roster Moves

 

Dec 22nd, 2025 by Green Bay Packers

Gov. Evers Announces State Building Commission Approves Approximately $185 Million in Projects Across Wisconsin

2. Gov. Evers Announces State Building Commission Approves Approximately $185 Million in Projects Across Wisconsin

 

Dec 17th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Appoints David Hughes to the Kenosha County Circuit Court

3. Gov. Evers Appoints David Hughes to the Kenosha County Circuit Court

 

Dec 23rd, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Passing of Former City Treasurer Wayne F. Whittow

4. Passing of Former City Treasurer Wayne F. Whittow

 

Dec 22nd, 2025 by City Treasurer Spencer Coggs

Milwaukee Christmas Morning Fire Spotlights Critical Fire Safety Transparency Issue

5. Milwaukee Christmas Morning Fire Spotlights Critical Fire Safety Transparency Issue

 

Dec 25th, 2025 by Ald. Peter Burgelis

Milwaukee Bucks to Host Bango’s Ballin’ New Year’s Eve on Wednesday, Dec. 31 vs. Washington Wizards

6. Milwaukee Bucks to Host Bango’s Ballin’ New Year’s Eve on Wednesday, Dec. 31 vs. Washington Wizards

 

Dec 22nd, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

City of Franklin Issues Response Regarding Alleged Criminal Law Violations at On the Border Gentlemen’s Club

7. City of Franklin Issues Response Regarding Alleged Criminal Law Violations at On the Border Gentlemen’s Club

 

Dec 22nd, 2025 by City of Franklin

Milwaukee Police Investigate Double Shooting on W Capitol Drive; Suspects Sought

8. Milwaukee Police Investigate Double Shooting on W Capitol Drive; Suspects Sought

 

Dec 24th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Gov. Evers Grants 167 Pardons, Bringing Total Pardons Granted to 1807

9. Gov. Evers Grants 167 Pardons, Bringing Total Pardons Granted to 1807

 

Dec 22nd, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Potawatomi Chief Experience Officer Ron Hall Named “C-Suite Star”

10. Potawatomi Chief Experience Officer Ron Hall Named “C-Suite Star”

 

Dec 23rd, 2025 by Potawatomi Casino Hotel

