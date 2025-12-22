5 Festive Milwaukee Pop-Ups

Visit these decked-out bars before the holiday season ends.

At area bars, festive pop-ups are turning holiday cheer into holiday cheers.

More than a dozen local businesses have gone above and beyond for the season, stringing lights, shaking up specialty drinks and making spirits bright.

From sippin’ with Santa to a Parisian Christmas, here are five can’t-miss pop-ups to visit before the new year.

Sippin’ Santa at PufferFish

Not down the chimney, but up the elevator—Sippin’ Santa has taken over the rooftop tiki bar at Hotel Metro, 411 E. Mason St.

PufferFish launched its third annual installment of the national pop-up last month, with plans to continue through the end of December.

Guests can expect tropical drinks such as the sugar plum mai tai and pineapple upside-down cask, along with festive decor, statement mugs and a heated upper deck for rooftop views without the chill.

Noël à Paris at Charles E. Fromage

Enjoy a night in France without catching a flight at Charles E. Fromage.

The westside bistro at 5811 W. Vliet St. evokes the City of Lights with its Paris-inspired pop-up, featuring macaron-topped cocktails, small bites and sparkling seasonal decor.

The pop-up’s holiday schedule includes service on Dec. 23, 26, 27, 30 and 31, with extended hours on New Year’s Eve.

Elf at Lost Whale

Buddy up to the bar at Lost Whale for creative cocktails inspired by the popular Christmas movie, Elf.

The annual pop-up brings an explosion of colorful holiday decorations to the Bay View bar, 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., along with on-theme beverages such as “11 Cookies Crammed Into A VCR” and “Son of a Nutcracker.”

Miracle on 2nd at Tin Widow

Tin Widow‘s annual Miracle pop-up is in full swing in Walker’s Point, serving boozy hot chocolate with a side of nostalgia at 703 S. 2nd St.

This year’s event features an all-new drink menu, family-friendly weekend service and wall-to-wall decor, including nearly 50,000 individual lights.

The pop-up runs through Jan. 4 and recently announced expanded hours. Miracle will open daily at noon, offering service on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

At Random’s Magic Forest

At Random has once again transformed its backyard into a winter wonderland. The retro cocktail bar’s Magic Forest experience is back this year, featuring heated huts, outdoor tables and a menu of both hot and cold drinks.

Magic Forest at 2501 S. Delaware Ave. will be open daily through Dec. 31, except Christmas Day. Christmas Eve hours are 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. and New Year’s Eve hours are 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

For reservations, rules or pricing information, visit At Random’s website.

