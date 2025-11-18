National Pop-Ups Returning to Milwaukee Bars

Sippin' Santa and Miracle on 2nd St open later this month with festive drinks and decor.

Milk may be the traditional pairing for Christmas cookies, but Santa Claus surely wouldn’t turn down a sugar plum mai tai—and neither should you.

The tiki-inspired Sippin’ Santa pop-up returns to Pufferfish this week, blending tropical drinks with holiday cheer for the third year running. The rooftop bar at 411 E. Mason St. hosts Sippin’ Santa’s sole Wisconsin location in 2025, with an official launch set for Nov. 21.

“This year is our biggest year yet,” Pufferfish owner Jc Cunningham said in a statement, teasing new mugs and cocktails like the Pineapple Upside-Down Cask and Wreck the Halls, which join menu favorites such as Jingle Bird and Holiday on Ice.

Both indoor bars—the main bar and the FishTank—will be open and serving the full holiday menu throughout the pop-up, which continues until the end of December. Meanwhile, Pufferfish’s upper deck has been fully winterized with space heaters and a fireplace, offering a rooftop escape regardless of the weather.

In addition to cocktails, limited-edition Sippin’ Santa mugs and glassware, including a new pineapple mug—will be available for purchase at the pop-up.

Starting Friday, Sippin’ Santa will open Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 1 to 9 p.m.

Miracle on 2nd

Like in previous years, the tropical East Town pop-up has a nostalgic counterpart in Walker’s Point.

Tin Widow will again host Miracle on 2nd, promising “the largest and most immersive” experience yet—complete with all-new drinks, returning favorites, 48,000 holiday lights and wall-to-wall decor at 703 S. 2nd St. Miracle’s family-friendly cocoa bar will also return, offering hot drinks and activities for visitors of all ages.

“Every year it’s bigger and better,” Tin Widow owner Sam Berman said in a statement. “We love that Milwaukee gets double the Christmas magic now with Miracle and Sippin’ Santa!”

The dual pop-ups make Milwaukee one of the few cities nationwide to offer both experiences. “We’re fired up to be teaming up with The Tin Widow again,” Cunningham said. “Make sure you hit both spaces for a full night of holiday fun!”

Now in its sixth season at Tin Widow, Miracle will debut Nov. 28 and continue through Sunday, Jan. 4, opening Sunday through Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Thursday from noon to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from noon to 2:30 a.m.

