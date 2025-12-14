The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Restaurants Plead For Patronage
Numerous restaurants cite sluggish business, warn of closure if things don’t improve.
Dec 8th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
2. Data Wonk: Life Expectancy in Wisconsin vs. Other States
Hawaii is the leader. How high — or low — does Wisconsin rank?
Dec 10th, 2025 by Bruce Thompson
3. Two Milwaukee McDonald’s Restaurants Being Demolished
World’s biggest fast-food restaurant shrinking Milwaukee footprint.
Dec 4th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
4. MKE County: Wilson Park’s Concrete Channels Targeted for Removal
If county approves, MMSD flood management plan would transform park.
Dec 8th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
5. Frank Lloyd Wright Designed House To Be Renovated, Converted To Museum
Burnham Block will gain a marquee bookend. Thousands take tour annually.
Dec 8th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Now Serving: Elbow Room Debuts Signature Burger With Hall of Famer Joe Thomas
Plus: Special Hanukkah meals, new life at Riverwest Co-op and bye-bye Beans & Barley.
Dec 7th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
7. Barbecue Restaurant Opens on North Avenue
Flava House replaces Heaven’s Table in Washington Heights.
Dec 12th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
8. MKE County: Legal Filing Describes ‘Horrid Living Conditions’ at County Jail
ACLU, Legal Aid Society ask court to hold Milwaukee County in contempt for jail conditions.
Dec 11th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
9. New Plan To Save Building Literally Falling Apart
Real estate investor has made a cottage industry of saving blighted buildings.
Dec 12th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
10. FTA Tells Milwaukee to Crack Down on Fare Evasion — Even Where Fares Don’t Exist
Feds want both county and city to crack down fare evasion, only one doesn’t collect fares.
Dec 12th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
1. Abortion Providers & Physicians in TX, WI, OH, MD Sound the Alarm on the Harms Texas’ New Medication Abortion Ban Will Have on Patient Care
Texas’ House Bill 7 will take effect this Thursday, December 4
Dec 1st, 2025 by Committee to Protect Health Care
4. Joel Brennan Launches Campaign for Governor
“I’ll be a governor who will stand up to Trump’s dysfunction and be laser focused on improving the lives of people across our state.”
Dec 11th, 2025 by Joel Brennan
5. Nonprofit Leader Julie Granger Joins TEMPO as Chief Partnerships Officer
Dec 9th, 2025 by TEMPO
10. TMJ4 Welcomes Kidd O’Shea Back to Milwaukee to Join Morning Team
Nov 4th, 2025 by TMJ4
