Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Dec 14th, 2025 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Restaurants Plead For Patronage

1. Restaurants Plead For Patronage

Numerous restaurants cite sluggish business, warn of closure if things don’t improve.

Dec 8th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Data Wonk: Life Expectancy in Wisconsin vs. Other States

2. Data Wonk: Life Expectancy in Wisconsin vs. Other States

Hawaii is the leader. How high — or low — does Wisconsin rank?

Dec 10th, 2025 by Bruce Thompson

Two Milwaukee McDonald’s Restaurants Being Demolished

3. Two Milwaukee McDonald’s Restaurants Being Demolished

World’s biggest fast-food restaurant shrinking Milwaukee footprint.

Dec 4th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Wilson Park’s Concrete Channels Targeted for Removal

4. MKE County: Wilson Park’s Concrete Channels Targeted for Removal

If county approves, MMSD flood management plan would transform park.

Dec 8th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Frank Lloyd Wright Designed House To Be Renovated, Converted To Museum

5. Frank Lloyd Wright Designed House To Be Renovated, Converted To Museum

Burnham Block will gain a marquee bookend. Thousands take tour annually.

Dec 8th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Elbow Room Debuts Signature Burger With Hall of Famer Joe Thomas

6. Now Serving: Elbow Room Debuts Signature Burger With Hall of Famer Joe Thomas

Plus: Special Hanukkah meals, new life at Riverwest Co-op and bye-bye Beans & Barley.

Dec 7th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Barbecue Restaurant Opens on North Avenue

7. Barbecue Restaurant Opens on North Avenue

Flava House replaces Heaven’s Table in Washington Heights.

Dec 12th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Legal Filing Describes ‘Horrid Living Conditions’ at County Jail

8. MKE County: Legal Filing Describes ‘Horrid Living Conditions’ at County Jail

ACLU, Legal Aid Society ask court to hold Milwaukee County in contempt for jail conditions.

Dec 11th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

New Plan To Save Building Literally Falling Apart

9. New Plan To Save Building Literally Falling Apart

Real estate investor has made a cottage industry of saving blighted buildings.

Dec 12th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

FTA Tells Milwaukee to Crack Down on Fare Evasion — Even Where Fares Don’t Exist

10. FTA Tells Milwaukee to Crack Down on Fare Evasion — Even Where Fares Don’t Exist

Feds want both county and city to crack down fare evasion, only one doesn’t collect fares.

Dec 12th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Abortion Providers & Physicians in TX, WI, OH, MD Sound the Alarm on the Harms Texas’ New Medication Abortion Ban Will Have on Patient Care

1. Abortion Providers & Physicians in TX, WI, OH, MD Sound the Alarm on the Harms Texas’ New Medication Abortion Ban Will Have on Patient Care

Texas’ House Bill 7 will take effect this Thursday, December 4

Dec 1st, 2025 by Committee to Protect Health Care

Gov. Evers, WisDOT Celebrate Unveiling of New Ho-Chunk Nation Dual-Language Highway Signs

2. Gov. Evers, WisDOT Celebrate Unveiling of New Ho-Chunk Nation Dual-Language Highway Signs

 

Dec 4th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

High-Speed Crash in Milwaukee – Multiple Injured, Driver in Critical Condition

3. High-Speed Crash in Milwaukee – Multiple Injured, Driver in Critical Condition

 

Dec 5th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Joel Brennan Launches Campaign for Governor

4. Joel Brennan Launches Campaign for Governor

“I’ll be a governor who will stand up to Trump’s dysfunction and be laser focused on improving the lives of people across our state.”

Dec 11th, 2025 by Joel Brennan

Nonprofit Leader Julie Granger Joins TEMPO as Chief Partnerships Officer

5. Nonprofit Leader Julie Granger Joins TEMPO as Chief Partnerships Officer

 

Dec 9th, 2025 by TEMPO

Impactful civic leaders honored by Greater Milwaukee Foundation

6. Impactful civic leaders honored by Greater Milwaukee Foundation

 

Dec 5th, 2025 by Greater Milwaukee Foundation

Johnson Controls Foundation Deepens Commitment to Milwaukees Northwest Side with $1.2 Million in Grants to Four Community Organizations

7. Johnson Controls Foundation Deepens Commitment to Milwaukees Northwest Side with $1.2 Million in Grants to Four Community Organizations

 

Dec 11th, 2025 by Johnson Controls

Milwaukee Police Investigate Double Shooting on S. 35th Street; Victims Hospitalized

8. Milwaukee Police Investigate Double Shooting on S. 35th Street; Victims Hospitalized

 

Dec 7th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Gov. Evers, DNR Announce More Than $159 Million to Ensure Clean, Safe Drinking Water for Wisconsinites in 29 Municipalities

9. Gov. Evers, DNR Announce More Than $159 Million to Ensure Clean, Safe Drinking Water for Wisconsinites in 29 Municipalities

 

Dec 10th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

TMJ4 Welcomes Kidd O’Shea Back to Milwaukee to Join Morning Team

10. TMJ4 Welcomes Kidd O’Shea Back to Milwaukee to Join Morning Team

 

Nov 4th, 2025 by TMJ4

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us