The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Nov 23rd, 2025 07:00 am

Intersection: The Port of Milwaukee Interchange Is an Overbuilt Mess

1. Intersection: The Port of Milwaukee Interchange Is an Overbuilt Mess

Simplified traffic connections could yield new land while better connecting to city.

Nov 16th, 2025 by John O’Neill

A New Milwaukee Club For World’s ‘Fastest-Growing Sport’

2. A New Milwaukee Club For World’s ‘Fastest-Growing Sport’

Can 30 million players be wrong? Industrial building will become 10-court facility.

Nov 17th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Top City Official Resigns

3. City Hall: Top City Official Resigns

Preston Cole rose to the unofficial title of ‘deputy mayor,’ then walked away.

Nov 18th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Former Restaurant Hints at Comeback

4. Now Serving: Former Restaurant Hints at Comeback

Plus: Bibiana burgers, the return of a Bay View favorite and changes in THC regulations.

Nov 16th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

House Unanimously Strips Budget Provision That Would Have Benefitted Sen. Ron Johnson, Others

5. House Unanimously Strips Budget Provision That Would Have Benefitted Sen. Ron Johnson, Others

The provision would let Johnson and 7 other Senators sue the DOJ for at least $500,000.

Nov 21st, 2025 by Rich Kremer

Leaders Celebrate Opening of Wisconsin’s Largest Private Affordable Housing Complex

6. Leaders Celebrate Opening of Wisconsin’s Largest Private Affordable Housing Complex

The Corliss will eventually include 576 affordable apartments across eight buildings.

Nov 21st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Demonstrators Protest at New ICE Detention Center in Milwaukee

7. Demonstrators Protest at New ICE Detention Center in Milwaukee

Seven different groups involved in protest. ‘You are not welcome here.’

Nov 17th, 2025 by Isiah Holmes

MPM Announces Closing Date for Current Museum

8. MPM Announces Closing Date for Current Museum

A final year of special programs to celebrate old museum before opening new one.

Nov 18th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

City Reveals New Plan For ‘Landmark’ Downtown Site

9. City Reveals New Plan For ‘Landmark’ Downtown Site

After dropping developer, city hoping to find replacement ‘in six months.’

Nov 19th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Assembly Bill Blocks SNAP Payments for Candy, Soda, Energy Drinks

10. Assembly Bill Blocks SNAP Payments for Candy, Soda, Energy Drinks

It’s about health, GOP backers say. It punishes people for being poor, opponents say.

Nov 18th, 2025 by Rich Kremer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Sen. Johnson Joins Sens. Rick Scott, Mike Lee in Resolution Slamming Wasteful Earmark Spending

1. Sen. Johnson Joins Sens. Rick Scott, Mike Lee in Resolution Slamming Wasteful Earmark Spending

 

Nov 21st, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Votes to Remove Senate Republican Slush Fund Measure

2. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Votes to Remove Senate Republican Slush Fund Measure

 

Nov 19th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

EEOC Files Subpoena Enforcement Action Against Financial Services Giant Northwestern Mutual Over Allegations of DEI-Related Discrimination

3. EEOC Files Subpoena Enforcement Action Against Financial Services Giant Northwestern Mutual Over Allegations of DEI-Related Discrimination

Federal civil rights agency seeks court order for company information on its diversity, equity, and inclusion practices related to employee’s discrimination charge

Nov 20th, 2025 by U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

3 Great Holiday Pop Up Bars in the Milwaukee Area

4. 3 Great Holiday Pop Up Bars in the Milwaukee Area

 

Nov 13th, 2025 by Vecchio Entertainment Group

Grand opening of state’s largest private inclusive housing project set for Nov. 20

5. Grand opening of state’s largest private inclusive housing project set for Nov. 20

 

Nov 18th, 2025 by Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic

Step Into the Song with “The Twelve Days of Christmas: A Playful Parody” at The Domes!

6. Step Into the Song with “The Twelve Days of Christmas: A Playful Parody” at The Domes!

 

Nov 17th, 2025 by Milwaukee County Parks

AFP-WI Applauds Wisconsin Senate Republicans for Repealing Governor Evers’ Unprecedented Property Tax Extension

7. AFP-WI Applauds Wisconsin Senate Republicans for Repealing Governor Evers’ Unprecedented Property Tax Extension

 

Nov 18th, 2025 by AFP Wisconsin

Supervisors Martinez, Eckblad, Shea Condemn MKE Urban Stables’ Handling of ICE Incident

8. Supervisors Martinez, Eckblad, Shea Condemn MKE Urban Stables’ Handling of ICE Incident

 

Nov 21st, 2025 by Sup. Juan Miguel Martinez

DNR Offers Free Tree Seedlings To Wisconsin Fourth Graders Ahead Of Arbor Day 2026

9. DNR Offers Free Tree Seedlings To Wisconsin Fourth Graders Ahead Of Arbor Day 2026

 

Nov 4th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Baldwin Statement on Trump Blowing up Wisconsin’s Bipartisan Judicial Nominating Process

10. Baldwin Statement on Trump Blowing up Wisconsin’s Bipartisan Judicial Nominating Process

 

Nov 17th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

