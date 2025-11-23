The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Intersection: The Port of Milwaukee Interchange Is an Overbuilt Mess
Simplified traffic connections could yield new land while better connecting to city.
Nov 16th, 2025 by John O’Neill
2. A New Milwaukee Club For World’s ‘Fastest-Growing Sport’
Can 30 million players be wrong? Industrial building will become 10-court facility.
Nov 17th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
3. City Hall: Top City Official Resigns
Preston Cole rose to the unofficial title of ‘deputy mayor,’ then walked away.
Nov 18th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Now Serving: Former Restaurant Hints at Comeback
Plus: Bibiana burgers, the return of a Bay View favorite and changes in THC regulations.
Nov 16th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
5. House Unanimously Strips Budget Provision That Would Have Benefitted Sen. Ron Johnson, Others
The provision would let Johnson and 7 other Senators sue the DOJ for at least $500,000.
Nov 21st, 2025 by Rich Kremer
6. Leaders Celebrate Opening of Wisconsin’s Largest Private Affordable Housing Complex
The Corliss will eventually include 576 affordable apartments across eight buildings.
Nov 21st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
7. Demonstrators Protest at New ICE Detention Center in Milwaukee
Seven different groups involved in protest. ‘You are not welcome here.’
Nov 17th, 2025 by Isiah Holmes
8. MPM Announces Closing Date for Current Museum
A final year of special programs to celebrate old museum before opening new one.
Nov 18th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
9. City Reveals New Plan For ‘Landmark’ Downtown Site
After dropping developer, city hoping to find replacement ‘in six months.’
Nov 19th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Assembly Bill Blocks SNAP Payments for Candy, Soda, Energy Drinks
It’s about health, GOP backers say. It punishes people for being poor, opponents say.
Nov 18th, 2025 by Rich Kremer
Press Releases
3. EEOC Files Subpoena Enforcement Action Against Financial Services Giant Northwestern Mutual Over Allegations of DEI-Related Discrimination
Federal civil rights agency seeks court order for company information on its diversity, equity, and inclusion practices related to employee’s discrimination charge
Nov 20th, 2025 by U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
4. 3 Great Holiday Pop Up Bars in the Milwaukee Area
Nov 13th, 2025 by Vecchio Entertainment Group
