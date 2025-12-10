Life Expectancy in Wisconsin vs. Other States
Hawaii is the leader. How high -- or low -- does Wisconsin rank?
How long do residents of Wisconsin live compared to other American states? That might be one way of measuring the quality of life in each state.
Several generalizations are supported by this graph. One is that the statistic are highly consistent from one year to the next. High performing states like Hawaii, some of the states on the two coasts, and some like Minnesota continue near the top in life expectancy. At the bottom states like Mississippi and Virginia continue to lag behind.
In 2021, Wisconsin had the 12th longest life expectancy. On average, women in this state lived about five years longer than men.
The gap between the best performing states at the rear is a significant one. On average, people at the front live up to 10 years longer than those with the lowest life expectancy.
Between 2019 and 2021, every state’s life expectancy declined, as shown on the next graph. Most likely this reflects the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline ranged between six months to about four years.
Although there is considerable scatter in the data, as a whole the decline was greater for states which already lagged behind, suggesting that those states’ performance gap was increasing.
Between the two years, Wisconsin’s life expectancy declined by about a year and a half. This put it at the 11th smallest decline.
One factor in life expectancy is household income: more well-to-do people tend to live longer. The following graph shows median household income compared to the percentage of Democratic vote in the 2024 presidential election. Although there is considerable scatter in the data, on average pay was higher for those voting Democratic than Republican.
The final graph relates voting to the percentage of each state’s population with a bachelor degree.
Education is a big factor in life expectancy: on average U.S. college graduates live seven years longer than high school graduates and 11 years longer than those who never finish high school. That, in turn, leads to higher paying jobs, and a higher income is a key factor in longevity. Other factors include—but are not limited to—gender, access to quality health care, each state’s safety net, and personal decisions like diet, nutrition, and exercise. Overall, the highest life expectancies appear in the healthiest states.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
Data Wonk
-
How Republicans Opened the Door To RedistrictingNov 26th, 2025 by Bruce Thompson
-
The Connection Between Life Expectancy, Poverty and PartisanshipNov 21st, 2025 by Bruce Thompson
-
The Imperial Legislature Loses AgainNov 9th, 2025 by Bruce Thompson