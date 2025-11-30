Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Nov 30th, 2025 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Former Tavern Building For Sale

1. Former Tavern Building For Sale

Washinton Heights building is more than a century old, but in great shape.

Nov 25th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: Why Attanasio Has Never Developed Around Brewers Stadium

2. Murphy’s Law: Why Attanasio Has Never Developed Around Brewers Stadium

And why new report pushing an $800 million project could be irrelevant.

Nov 25th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

City Suspends Downtown Nightclub

3. City Suspends Downtown Nightclub

Several fights, 500 fake IDs and many underage patrons at ‘lucrative’ bar.

Nov 25th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Japanese Restaurant Planned For Former Glorioso’s Building

4. Japanese Restaurant Planned For Former Glorioso’s Building

Family-friendly eatery aims to open in spring 2026 with noodles, hot pot and sushi.

Nov 24th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Transportation: 27th Street Bridge Will Close For A Year

5. Transportation: 27th Street Bridge Will Close For A Year

I-94 project will cause key local road’s longterm closure.

Nov 29th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Nursing No Longer a Professional Degree, Says Trump Administration

6. Nursing No Longer a Professional Degree, Says Trump Administration

Slashing federal student loans for nurses could contribute to shortage in Wisconsin.

Nov 23rd, 2025 by Corrinne Hess

Leaders Celebrate Opening of Wisconsin’s Largest Private Affordable Housing Complex

7. Leaders Celebrate Opening of Wisconsin’s Largest Private Affordable Housing Complex

The Corliss will eventually include 576 affordable apartments across eight buildings.

Nov 21st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Waukesha Sheriff’s Flock Cameras Raise Questions

8. Waukesha Sheriff’s Flock Cameras Raise Questions

Surveillance system conducts searches based on vaguest descriptions.

Nov 24th, 2025 by Isiah Holmes

Transportation: MCTS Avoids Full Route Cuts Under New Plan

9. Transportation: MCTS Avoids Full Route Cuts Under New Plan

MCTS will not eliminate any routes entirely in 2026, but will cut service on 16 routes.

Nov 27th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Marquette Poll Shows ‘Huge, Huge’ Problem for Republicans

10. Marquette Poll Shows ‘Huge, Huge’ Problem for Republicans

National survey finds Trump’s support from independent voters ‘pretty abysmal.’

Nov 25th, 2025 by Shawn Johnson

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Sen. Johnson Joins Sens. Rick Scott, Mike Lee in Resolution Slamming Wasteful Earmark Spending

1. Sen. Johnson Joins Sens. Rick Scott, Mike Lee in Resolution Slamming Wasteful Earmark Spending

 

Nov 21st, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Packers Announce Roster Moves

2. Packers Announce Roster Moves

 

Nov 26th, 2025 by Green Bay Packers

Council Steps Up to Support City Workers by Overriding Mayoral Veto

3. Council Steps Up to Support City Workers by Overriding Mayoral Veto

Statement from Alderman Alex Brower November 26, 2025

Nov 26th, 2025 by Alex Brower

Milwaukee Police Investigate Series of Unrelated Violent Incidents: Two Fatalities and a Double Shooting

4. Milwaukee Police Investigate Series of Unrelated Violent Incidents: Two Fatalities and a Double Shooting

 

Nov 23rd, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Brewers Announce Derek Hyde Promoted to Senior Vice President – Information Technology

5. Brewers Announce Derek Hyde Promoted to Senior Vice President – Information Technology

 

Nov 25th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Wisconsin Department of Health Services Registered Nurse Tricia Ploessl

6. Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Wisconsin Department of Health Services Registered Nurse Tricia Ploessl

 

Nov 25th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Milwaukee Police Seek Suspect in Fatal Shooting of 17-Year-Old

7. Milwaukee Police Seek Suspect in Fatal Shooting of 17-Year-Old

 

Nov 22nd, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Bucks Launch Ticket Promotions for 2025-26 Season

8. Milwaukee Bucks Launch Ticket Promotions for 2025-26 Season

Family Night, presented by Sprite and King’s Hawaiian®, Bucks Night Out and Toast to Gameday packages available now

Oct 10th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

Brad D. Schimel Appointed as Interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin

9. Brad D. Schimel Appointed as Interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin

 

Nov 17th, 2025 by U.S. Department of Justice

More than a thousand people sign petition to pause AI data center approvals in Wisconsin

10. More than a thousand people sign petition to pause AI data center approvals in Wisconsin

Petition calls for a comprehensive state plan to ensure AI data center development will not harm communities

Nov 25th, 2025 by Clean Wisconsin

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us