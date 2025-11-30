The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

1. Former Tavern Building For Sale Washinton Heights building is more than a century old, but in great shape. Nov 25th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

3. City Suspends Downtown Nightclub Several fights, 500 fake IDs and many underage patrons at ‘lucrative’ bar. Nov 25th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.