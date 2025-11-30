The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Former Tavern Building For Sale
Washinton Heights building is more than a century old, but in great shape.
Nov 25th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
2. Murphy’s Law: Why Attanasio Has Never Developed Around Brewers Stadium
And why new report pushing an $800 million project could be irrelevant.
Nov 25th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
3. City Suspends Downtown Nightclub
Several fights, 500 fake IDs and many underage patrons at ‘lucrative’ bar.
Nov 25th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
4. Japanese Restaurant Planned For Former Glorioso’s Building
Family-friendly eatery aims to open in spring 2026 with noodles, hot pot and sushi.
Nov 24th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
5. Transportation: 27th Street Bridge Will Close For A Year
I-94 project will cause key local road’s longterm closure.
Nov 29th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
6. Nursing No Longer a Professional Degree, Says Trump Administration
Slashing federal student loans for nurses could contribute to shortage in Wisconsin.
Nov 23rd, 2025 by Corrinne Hess
7. Leaders Celebrate Opening of Wisconsin’s Largest Private Affordable Housing Complex
The Corliss will eventually include 576 affordable apartments across eight buildings.
Nov 21st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
8. Waukesha Sheriff’s Flock Cameras Raise Questions
Surveillance system conducts searches based on vaguest descriptions.
Nov 24th, 2025 by Isiah Holmes
9. Transportation: MCTS Avoids Full Route Cuts Under New Plan
MCTS will not eliminate any routes entirely in 2026, but will cut service on 16 routes.
Nov 27th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
10. Marquette Poll Shows ‘Huge, Huge’ Problem for Republicans
National survey finds Trump’s support from independent voters ‘pretty abysmal.’
Nov 25th, 2025 by Shawn Johnson
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Packers Announce Roster Moves
Nov 26th, 2025 by Green Bay Packers
3. Council Steps Up to Support City Workers by Overriding Mayoral Veto
Statement from Alderman Alex Brower November 26, 2025
Nov 26th, 2025 by Alex Brower
8. Milwaukee Bucks Launch Ticket Promotions for 2025-26 Season
Family Night, presented by Sprite and King’s Hawaiian®, Bucks Night Out and Toast to Gameday packages available now
Oct 10th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks
10. More than a thousand people sign petition to pause AI data center approvals in Wisconsin
Petition calls for a comprehensive state plan to ensure AI data center development will not harm communities
Nov 25th, 2025 by Clean Wisconsin
