Former Stack’d Becoming Mexican Restaurant

Cesar Lopez was six months old when his family members opened Cielito Lindo in Walker’s Point. He grew up with the restaurant, spending many childhood days beneath its cloud-dappled ceiling—cooking, cleaning and absorbing the essentials of entrepreneurship—before eventually becoming a co-owner.

The role, he said, prepared him for the next step: a restaurant of his own.

Lopez, along with is wife, Yolanda Herrera Montes, is preparing to open Allende Cocina Mexicana at 170 S. 1st St., the former site of Stack’d Burger Bar.

The new restaurant aims to honor Lopez’s family legacy with a menu of authentic Mexican cuisine, while incorporating the chef’s own style.

“Cielito Lindo was always a family business; my dad and uncle were the owners, and my mom, aunt, sister and cousins worked there, too,” he said. “I’m married and have three kids now, so we’re carrying on, you could say, the tradition.”

In addition to classics like tacos and burritos, Allende Cocina Mexicana plans to offer a rotating list of specials. That menu would change biweekly, allowing freedom to experiment with seasonal ingredients, fusion twists and more.

Lopez aims to keep the base menu short and streamlined, focusing on the quality execution of approximately two dozen items. “We’re trying to have everything fresh and cooked to order,” he said.

The beverage program will follow a similar approach, featuring a full bar and craft cocktails, including margaritas. The restaurant also plans to serve brunch.

With a target opening date in February, Lopez and Herrera Montes are working quickly to update the restaurant space. The couple has no plans for major renovation, instead focusing on cosmetic changes.

“The building has a lot of character,” Lopez said of the former foundry, also home to Colectivo and the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “It has the brick walls and some [exposed] beams…we’re just trying to give it that Mexican restaurant feel.”

Custom, handmade furniture made from parota, a tropical hardwood native to Mexico, Central America and South America, is expected to arrive next month.

A license application for Allende Cocina Mexicana is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the business’s proposed hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The previous tenant, Stack’d Burger Bar, operated for more than 15 years before its early 2025 closure. In April, the restaurant held an auction for its equipment.