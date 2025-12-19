Major Bridge Closure Will Last Until Spring

And will be followed by a parallel closure.

The complete closure of a major bridge between Milwaukee’s north and south sides will last well into next year.

The Department of Public Works announced Friday afternoon that the closure of the James E. Groppi Unity Bridge, commonly called the 16th Street Bridge, will last until April.

The 0.8-mile viaduct was closed on Dec. 5 “after an in-depth inspection identified one floor beam showing signs of accelerated wear compared to surrounding bridge elements.” The bridge is now closed between W. Pierce Street and W. Clybourn Street.

The northern portion of the bridge was already closed as part of a project to replace a long-dormant bascule bridge with a fixed span. But the southern portion, which provides access to a ramp down to the Menomonee Valley and direct access to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino was still accessible. That access stopped on Dec. 5, limiting access to the casino to only via W. Canal Street.

The intensity of the disruption could be magnified if the problem isn’t resolved within the expected timeline. The 27th Street Bridge, the parallel route to the west, is scheduled to close to traffic in “spring 2026” as part of the Interstate 94 project. A project timeline suggested the bridge would reopen in early 2027. The 35th Street Bridge is also to be rebuilt after the 27th Street Bridge.

DPW had already expected to need to close other segments of the Groppi bridge for rehabilitation in future years, but an inspection expedited some of that work. “Due to the level of wear, this specific floor beam was determined to require immediate replacement,” said the department. “Due to the time needed to fabricate the replacement beam and complete the installation, the bridge is expected to remain closed until April. The Department will continue to work diligently to reopen the structure and will provide updates if the timeline changes.”

Milwaukee County Transit System Route 24 is detoured to S. 6th Street as a result of the closure.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic count from 2022 says approximately 9,100 vehicles per day use the bridge north of W. Canal Street. A 2024 traffic count from a location north of W. Pierce St. says 12,000 vehicles a day use the bridge.