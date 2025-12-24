Nightclub Proposed For South Side

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Industry veteran Platon Peña Delgado is planning his latest venture in Clarke Square.

Peña Delgado, who previously operated Restaurant Jerez in the Harbor District, recently submitted a license application to open Mojito’s Nightclub at 2110 W. National Ave.

Given city approval, the new business would fill a long-vacant southside building just south of Mitchell Park, joining nearby establishments including D’Sign Pizza, Mr. Churro, Tacos la Flamita, Chicago-Style and El Jalapeño, which is currently serving a 90-day suspension.

Mojito’s is expected to offer a full bar program, including beer, mixed drinks and spirits, along with entertainment such as bands, musicians, DJs and karaoke performances, according to a license application.

Peña Delgado anticipates 50% of revenue to be generated by alcohol sales, with the remaining 50% from entertainment fees. The nightclub has no plans to serve food.

A floor plan for the proposed business includes a bar, seating area, dance floor, stage and separate game room where Peña Delgado plans to place four amusement machines. Mojito’s is set to begin a three-year lease on Jan. 1 and is targeting an opening the following month, according to the application.

David Samuel owns the 4,500-square-foot space, along with two others also on National Avenue. Construction documents filed in April 2024 indicate plans for a CBD and retail store in the building—boarded up for over a decade—though those appear never to have been realized.

Mojito’s will require approval from the Milwaukee Common Council prior to opening. The nightclub’s proposed hours of operation are Thursday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Peña Delgado did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Peña Delgado’s former business, Restaurant Jerez, operated for approximately one year at 828 S. 1st St., offering a seafood-forward menu of Mexican cuisine. The family-owned eatery closed in 2023; its space has remained vacant since.

