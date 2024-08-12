Seafood-Focused Mexican Restaurant Closes

Restaurant Jerez shuttered in the Harbor District after just one year in business.

Restaurant Jerez quietly closed its doors in late 2023 after a year-long run in the Harbor District.

A recent visit to the family-owned Mexican eatery, 828 S. 1st St., revealed locked doors and a pile of unread mail in the building’s vestibule — a contrast to the once-colorful and inviting restaurant space.

The short-lived business was a longtime dream for Platon Peña Delgado and his wife, Martha Acosta Ramirez, who launched Restaurant Jerez with help from their children at the end of 2022.

Though initially billed as a restaurant, the business pivoted during its early months to favor bar operations, offering a handful of amusement machines and TVs for sports viewing.

It also debuted an outdoor patio space and began hosting DJs for late-night dancing, according to an online reviewer.

Alongside its expanded offerings, though, Restaurant Jerez continued to serve a menu of fresh, authentic Mexican cuisine, specializing in seafood dishes such as whole snapper, fried mojarra, shrimp fajitas and more.

The restaurant also served a variety of tacos, burritos, enchiladas and tostadas, as well as American plates including mozzarella sticks, chicken wings and hamburgers.

Specialty entrees like cecina (salted and dried beef), chiles rellenos and bistec a la Mexicana were also available.

From the bar, Restaurant Jerez offered beer, wine, seltzers and cocktails including margarita pitchers, palomas, tequila sunrises and piña coladas. A non-alcoholic menu featured jamaica, horchata and various fruit juices.

Restaurant Jerez, which replaced VIP Lounge in the Harbor District building, didn’t shy away from the troubled history of its predecessor.

In an online post, the owners said they understand the past occupants’ “bad reputation,” and were “on a mission to restore the community’s trust.”

“The Peña Delgado family is committed to providing good service, quality food, and a welcoming atmosphere to their customers,” they wrote.

Zarate Holdings, LLC owns the 7,971-square-foot building. Jose Zarate is the registered agent for the entity. City records do not indicate any future plans for the space.

The phone number for Restaurant Jerez is disconnected. Peña Delgado did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

