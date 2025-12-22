Harley-Davidson To Reactivate West Side Headquarters

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson CEO Artie Starrs has not even had his job for six months, but he has already made a decision that will have a significant impact on Milwaukee.

The motorcycle company is requiring most of its white-collar workforce to return to the office.

Former CEO Jochen Zeitz instituted a fully remote work policy at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and maintained it for years after many companies adopted hybrid work arrangements that favor in-person work.

Harley-Davidson employees were notified of the change last week. A spokesperson confirmed to Urban Milwaukee that starting in March, employees based within 50 miles of Milwaukee will be required to work from the office three days a week. That will increase to four days a week in September.

Zeitz sent shock waves through Milwaukee in 2022 when he announced the company would “repurpose” its historic headquarters, a 500,000-square-foot complex at N. 37th Street and W. Juneau Avenue. In 2024, the company cut the ribbon on a $20 million park built atop some of its now-unused surface parking lots. Earlier this year, it sold an auxiliary part of the complex to Central Standard Craft Distillery.

After H Partners led a proxy battle for control of the company, where the remote work policy was one of several issues raised, Zeitz announced his retirement.

Starrs previously announced that he would work from the complex. Zeitz primarily worked remotely from his home in New Mexico. His local office was in Harley-Davidson’s research and development complex in Wauwatosa.

The company did not confirm how many employees would be required to return to the office. Its latest 10-K filing said the company had 5,900 employees as of Dec. 31, 2024. It reported that approximately 2,000 are unionized, manufacturing employees. The 10-K said 82% of its workforce is based in the United States, and 58% is salaried workers.

On Dec. 16, HGA Architects requested a pre-submittal review from the Department of Neighborhood Services to modify office space in multiple buildings. No documentation is attached to the request.

The historic buildings weren’t entirely vacant during the remote work era. The company continued to operate its Harley-Davidson University training facility in the southeastern corner of the complex. Zeitz, at the park’s ribbon cutting, also announced other uses for the complex. LiveWire, the company’s electric bike spinoff, saw its workforce relocated from California to Milwaukee and the Harley-Davidson racing team also was given offices in the complex. A 21,000-square-foot education space was also developed.

Starrs has also announced several leadership changes. A Dec. 10 press release announced a new Chief Operating Officer, an expanded role for the Chief Financial Officer, a new chief brand officer and the return of a Davidson family member.

