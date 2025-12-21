The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

1. Jury Delivers Split Verdict in Dugan Trial

Dugan acquitted of concealing, found guilty of felony obstruction. Defense attorney says case is “a long way from over.”

Dec 18th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

2. How Menards’ 11 Percent Rebate Ended in a $4.25 Million Payout

Ten states, led in part by Wisconsin, said the popular promotion blurred the line between instant discounts and mail-in rebates for shoppers.

Dec 18th, 2025 by Anya van Wagtendonk

3. Now Serving: Preview Milwaukee’s Newest Brewery

Plus: Restaurant owners raise alarms; and new Mexican and Middle Eastern restaurants.

Dec 14th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

4. Former Stack’d Becoming Mexican Restaurant

Restaurateur continuing family tradition on 1st Street.

Dec 19th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

5. Name, Operator Revealed For New Luxury Hotel

New life and amenities for old University Club. But what about the canopy?

Dec 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Major Bridge Closure Will Last Until Spring

And will be followed by a parallel closure.

Dec 19th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

7. Texas Sues Wisconsin-Based Epic Systems, Charges It’s a Monopoly

‘Woke’ company blocks parents access to children’s medical records? Epic denies it.

Dec 13th, 2025 by Joe Schulz

8. Murphy’s Law: Top Health Care Exec Paid $25.7 Million

Advocate Health, nonprofit which runs Aurora, pays him more than top corporate CEOs.

Dec 16th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

9. Classical: A Sacred Choir, 70 Voices Strong

Chant Claire sings spiritual works of the season, mostly contemporary works.

Dec 14th, 2025 by Martha Brown

10. Fellow Judge Testifies in Dugan Case

Circuit Court Judge Kristela Cervera helps support federal criminal case against Judge Hannah Dugan.

Dec 16th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

1. Gov. Evers, Serve Wisconsin Announce $9.3 Million in AmeriCorps Funding for Serve Wisconsin

Projects will support critical youth and afterschool programming, conservation efforts, substance use recovery services, homelessness assistance, efforts to address local health needs, and more statewide

Dec 16th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

2. Gov. Evers Announces State Building Commission Approves Approximately $185 Million in Projects Across Wisconsin

 

Dec 17th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

3. Civic Media Acquires WNOV 860 and the Milwaukee Courier

 

Dec 17th, 2025 by Civic Media

4. When Democracy Delivers an Answer You Don’t Like, You Don’t Get to Redefine Democracy

Statement from Alderman Peter Burgelis

Dec 13th, 2025 by Ald. Peter Burgelis

5. Sen. Johnson Demands HHS Produce Records Linking Childrens Deaths to COVID-19 Vaccines

Sen. Johnson also Questions HHS about COVID-19 vaccine liability shield

Dec 17th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

6. Packers Announce Roster Move and Injury Update

 

Dec 19th, 2025 by Green Bay Packers

7. Fred Sitzberger Donates $2 Million to Pius XI Catholic High School

 

Dec 15th, 2025 by Pius XI Catholic High School

8. Christian Yelich to Host 4th Annual Christian Yelich’s Home Plate Charity Concert at Landmark Credit Union Live Benefiting the Milwaukee Community Presented By American Family Insurance

Hosted by Charlie Berens & Performances by Jake Owen and Isaac Slade

Dec 18th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

9. Wisconsin DOJ Gives Consumers Instructions on Accessing $700 Million Google Settlement

 

Dec 19th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

10. Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorneys Jason Luczak, Nicole Masnica, and Adam Schleis Honored as BizTimes Notable Litigators and Trial Attorneys

 

Dec 15th, 2025 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

