The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Jury Delivers Split Verdict in Dugan Trial
Dugan acquitted of concealing, found guilty of felony obstruction. Defense attorney says case is “a long way from over.”
Dec 18th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
2. How Menards’ 11 Percent Rebate Ended in a $4.25 Million Payout
Ten states, led in part by Wisconsin, said the popular promotion blurred the line between instant discounts and mail-in rebates for shoppers.
Dec 18th, 2025 by Anya van Wagtendonk
3. Now Serving: Preview Milwaukee’s Newest Brewery
Plus: Restaurant owners raise alarms; and new Mexican and Middle Eastern restaurants.
Dec 14th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
4. Former Stack’d Becoming Mexican Restaurant
Restaurateur continuing family tradition on 1st Street.
Dec 19th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
5. Name, Operator Revealed For New Luxury Hotel
New life and amenities for old University Club. But what about the canopy?
Dec 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Major Bridge Closure Will Last Until Spring
And will be followed by a parallel closure.
Dec 19th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Texas Sues Wisconsin-Based Epic Systems, Charges It’s a Monopoly
‘Woke’ company blocks parents access to children’s medical records? Epic denies it.
Dec 13th, 2025 by Joe Schulz
8. Murphy’s Law: Top Health Care Exec Paid $25.7 Million
Advocate Health, nonprofit which runs Aurora, pays him more than top corporate CEOs.
Dec 16th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
9. Classical: A Sacred Choir, 70 Voices Strong
Chant Claire sings spiritual works of the season, mostly contemporary works.
Dec 14th, 2025 by Martha Brown
10. Fellow Judge Testifies in Dugan Case
Circuit Court Judge Kristela Cervera helps support federal criminal case against Judge Hannah Dugan.
Dec 16th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Gov. Evers, Serve Wisconsin Announce $9.3 Million in AmeriCorps Funding for Serve Wisconsin
Projects will support critical youth and afterschool programming, conservation efforts, substance use recovery services, homelessness assistance, efforts to address local health needs, and more statewide
Dec 16th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
3. Civic Media Acquires WNOV 860 and the Milwaukee Courier
Dec 17th, 2025 by Civic Media
4. When Democracy Delivers an Answer You Don’t Like, You Don’t Get to Redefine Democracy
Statement from Alderman Peter Burgelis
Dec 13th, 2025 by Ald. Peter Burgelis
5. Sen. Johnson Demands HHS Produce Records Linking Childrens Deaths to COVID-19 Vaccines
Sen. Johnson also Questions HHS about COVID-19 vaccine liability shield
Dec 17th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson
6. Packers Announce Roster Move and Injury Update
Dec 19th, 2025 by Green Bay Packers
8. Christian Yelich to Host 4th Annual Christian Yelich’s Home Plate Charity Concert at Landmark Credit Union Live Benefiting the Milwaukee Community Presented By American Family Insurance
Hosted by Charlie Berens & Performances by Jake Owen and Isaac Slade
Dec 18th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsDec 14th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsDec 7th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsNov 30th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee