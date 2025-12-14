Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Choral settings of ancient texts that express deep longing for the coming of a Savior and joy at his birth are featured in Chant Claire’s annual winter concerts December 20 and 21. The 70-voice choir will perform under the direction of artistic director Benjamin Bedroske at the historic Immanuel Presbyterian Church in downtown Milwaukee.

Chant Claire — French for “clear song” — was founded in 2013 by Bedroske to “explore rigorous and thoughtful choral repertoire with singers and audiences throughout the Milwaukee area,” the group’s website notes.

This week’s concert, entitled Drop Down, Ye Heavens, is taken from the Advent plainsong Rorate Coeli. Based on portions of the Old Testament book of Isaiah, the chant pleads for “the skies [to] pour down righteousness,” implores God to “Be not angry… nor remember our iniquity forever,” and offers God’s assurance “Fear not, for I will save thee….” The concert includes four choral interpretations of the text.

A setting of the chant by British composer Dame Judith Weir (b. 1954) introduces contrasting themes of desire and hope. Ghislaine Reece-Trapp, reviewing the work, describes “minimalist harmonies and thin texture” that represent longing for the Messiah. However, God’s declaration that his Son is coming is greeted by a melodic explosion, “highlighting the passionate powerful nature of the Lord’s promise.”

Heavens, Distil Your Balmy Showers by David McGregor (b. 1995), also British, combines passages and melodies from Rorate Coeli with Christmas texts: a poem by William Dunbar, “On the Nativity of Christ,” and a Gregorian chant, Puer Natus est Nobis (A Child Has Been Born to Us). Shimmering organ flourishes, sudden bursts of melody, and shifting texture and dynamics capture the drama of Light’s entry and victory over darkness. Commissioned in 2024 by the Choir of the Chapels Royal, HM Tower of London, the composition will receive its American premiere at the Chant Claire performances.

Other works on the program based on Rorate Coeli are a Renaissance composition, Ne irascaris Domine & Civitas sancti tui (Be not angry, O Lord) by William Byrd (1540-1623), and O Heiland, reiß die Himmel auf (O Savior, tear the heavens wide), a German hymn arranged by Hugo Distler (1908-1942).

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Much of the concert’s remaining repertoire presents settings of ancient and traditional texts written by living choral composers, including Jake Runestad (b. 1986), Eric Whitacre (b. 1970), and Nigerian writer Christian Onyeji (b. 1967). Bedroske reflected on why these literary sources appeal to contemporary composers. “Ideas that resonated in people’s hearts and minds thousands of years ago are still very resonant,” he explained. “They have an aspect of truth that we experience through our more modern lens.” This is particularly true of works that explore Advent and Christmas themes such as “the concept of God becoming temporal, the idea of eternity, and time of the moment connect[ing] beyond finite time and space.”

Audience members will join the chorus to sing two familiar hymns: Lo, He Comes with Clouds Descending, arranged by Sir John Rutter (b. 1945) and a Sir David Willcocks (1919-2015) arrangement of Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

Chant Claire will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 20, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 21 at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 1100 N. Astor St., Milwaukee. Tickets are available online and at the door.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.