A Turning Point For Five Points Tavern

A new tavern is proposed for 3501 N. 6th St., where it would fill a nearly century-old building currently occupied by Yari’s.

Property owner Thomas McNeal recently submitted a license application for Turning Point, which does not yet have a set opening date. McNeal declined to comment when reached by Urban Milwaukee.

According to the application, Turning Point would offer alcoholic beverages, tobacco, hookah and a limited food menu, operating similarly to Yari’s, which opened in 2024.

The tavern building is situated at the edge of Five Points, a high-traffic northside intersection between 6th Street, King Drive and Keefe and Atkinson avenues. Action Food and Liquor and Milwaukee Women’s Correctional Center also overlook the hexagonal crossroads.

McNeal, who cites previous management experience in liquor establishments, expects to generate 70% of revenue from alcohol sales, 20% from food, 5% from entertainment and 5% from tobacco sales, according to the application.

A floor plan for the 2,000-square-foot tavern space includes ample bar seating and a handful of tables and benches, along with a pool table, jukebox and gaming area featuring four amusement machines and a dartboard. The application also requests permission to host poetry readings and karaoke, noting plans to use sound amplification but not promoters.

The proposed food menu features 10-inch pizzas and Chicago-style Polish sausages, available in beef or turkey.

The current tavern, Yari’s, remains open as of Jan. 12, according to a social media post, and is set to host an event Jan. 19. Owner Yuhl Patterson II applied for a license renewal in late December, 2025 and has not publicly announced any upcoming changes to the bar.

Prior to Yari’s, the northside building housed a series of short-lived businesses including House of Soul Lounge, Oldies But Goodies Lounge, Elim’s Lounge and Gee Gee’s.

A license application for Turning Point is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. Given approval, the business’s proposed hours of operation are Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

