New Mexican Restaurant Has 5,000 Square Feet

Guelaguetza Restaurante Y Barra is now open on National Avenue.

A popular Milwaukee taqueria recently expanded with a new southside location. Guelaguetza Restaurante Y Barra welcomed its first guests in late December at 2537 W. National Ave.

The bar and restaurant is the latest project from proprietor Lucia Antonio Perez, who also operates restaurants at 1039 W. National Ave. and 3902 S. Whitnall Ave., along with several food trucks.

Like existing locations, the new Guelaguetza specializes in authentic Mexican cuisine, offering a wide variety of tacos, tortas, tlayudas and other traditional street foods. Fillings include al pastor, asada, birria and alambre—chopped, grilled meat mixed with bacon, bell peppers, onions and melted cheese.

The restaurant also features burritos, tostadas, mole, seafood and pollo en amarillo, a braised chicken soup, with additional items such as whole rotisserie chickens and ceviche advertised on social media.

In recent months, Antonio Perez has transformed the Clarke Square building, formerly home to La Cueva, into a colorful standout on the southside thoroughfare, adding fresh paint in Guelaguetza’s signature colors—orange and yellow—along with new signage.

Inside, the 5,000-square-foot restaurant includes two dining areas separated by a custom bar, plus a large wood dance floor with a disco ball and stage available for private events. The space also features multiple large screen TVs, a pool table and several amusement machines.

Guelaguetza’s public entertainment premises license allows bands, DJs and dancing only during private events—an amendment added at the request of License Committee members. The license also stipulates that alcohol may only be served while the kitchen is open.

The oversight is a response to Guelaguetza’s predecessor, La Cueva, which closed in early 2025 after the City of Milwaukee denied its license renewal. The unanimous decision followed reports of multiple shootings, fights, overcapacity and underage drinking during its first 12 months in business.

Esmeralda Gonzalez Antonio, LLC, registered to Antonio Perez, purchased the building in May 2025, shortly after La Cueva’s departure.

The neighboring building, 2531 W. National Ave., also houses a Mexican restaurant. Mr. Taco, a popular food truck, established its flagship brick-and-mortar there in February 2025.

For daily hours and news about upcoming events, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

