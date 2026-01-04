The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. State Audit Finds $896 Million WisDOT Error
Department of Transportation overvalued infrastructure assets.
Dec 29th, 2025 by Erik Gunn
2. Bowling Alley Reopens Under New Ownership
Still Bob-E after all these years.
Dec 29th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
3. Third Ward Restaurant Sets Closing Date
Bavette La Boucherie to host final service in mid-January.
Dec 31st, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
4. Restaurant Petitions For Traffic Calming
Temple Goddess seeks more safety after string of Farwell Ave. incidents.
Dec 29th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
5. Mandela Barnes Is Democratic Front-Runner In Governor’s Race
The field is large. The key issue may be electability.
Dec 31st, 2025 by Christa Dutton / NOTUS and Jade Lozada / NOTUS, Wisconsin Watch
6. Should The City of Milwaukee Shovel Your Sidewalk?
One alderman wants to at least see the option offered.
Jan 2nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Zoo Adding Brick Oven Pizza Restaurant
The Crust and Copper to open in 2026 just north of harbor seal aquarium.
Dec 30th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
8. Brewers Weigh In On Parking Lot Development Proposal
Final study estimates possible tax revenue — if Brewers agree to it.
Dec 30th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Op Ed: Trump Administration Has Abandoned Local Governments
It’s an earthquake, with a devastating impact on so many in Milwaukee.
Dec 28th, 2025 by Sup. Jack Eckblad
10. Murphy’s Law: Should Wisconsin’s Republican Congressmen Be ‘Terrified’?
Even gerrymandered districts could be at risk in 2026 election.
Dec 30th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Milovanov Signs With Ny Cosmos
Jan 2nd, 2026 by Marquette Athletics
3. Potawatomi Throwing Milwaukee’s Biggest New Year’s Eve Party
Dec 29th, 2025 by Potawatomi Casino Hotel
4. Fiddleheads Coffee Embraces New Ownership; Local Legacy Lives On
Fiddleheads team “thrilled” to find fitting new home for beloved Milwaukee brand at FairWave Collective.
Jan 2nd, 2026 by Fiddleheads Coffee
5. Guard Zaide Lowery Departs Mens Basketball Program
Junior appeared in 73 career games for MU
Dec 28th, 2025 by Marquette Athletics
7. MTEA Statement on MPS Payroll Failure
Jan 2nd, 2026 by Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association
8. Transit Plus Riders Join WisGo in 2026
Paratransit Riders Invited to Attend Open House Events in January
Dec 30th, 2025 by Milwaukee County Transit System
9. Milwaukee Police Investigate Two Shootings
Dec 29th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department
10. Milwaukee Police Seek Suspect in Fatal Shooting on N. 59th Street
Dec 29th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department
