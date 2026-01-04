The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

1. State Audit Finds $896 Million WisDOT Error

1. State Audit Finds $896 Million WisDOT Error

Department of Transportation overvalued infrastructure assets.

Dec 29th, 2025 by Erik Gunn

2. Bowling Alley Reopens Under New Ownership

2. Bowling Alley Reopens Under New Ownership

Still Bob-E after all these years.

Dec 29th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

3. Third Ward Restaurant Sets Closing Date

3. Third Ward Restaurant Sets Closing Date

Bavette La Boucherie to host final service in mid-January.

Dec 31st, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

4. Restaurant Petitions For Traffic Calming

4. Restaurant Petitions For Traffic Calming

Temple Goddess seeks more safety after string of Farwell Ave. incidents.

Dec 29th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

5. Mandela Barnes Is Democratic Front-Runner In Governor's Race

5. Mandela Barnes Is Democratic Front-Runner In Governor’s Race

The field is large. The key issue may be electability.

Dec 31st, 2025 by Christa Dutton / NOTUS and Jade Lozada / NOTUS, Wisconsin Watch

6. Should The City of Milwaukee Shovel Your Sidewalk?

6. Should The City of Milwaukee Shovel Your Sidewalk?

One alderman wants to at least see the option offered.

Jan 2nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

7. Zoo Adding Brick Oven Pizza Restaurant

7. Zoo Adding Brick Oven Pizza Restaurant

The Crust and Copper to open in 2026 just north of harbor seal aquarium.

Dec 30th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

8. Brewers Weigh In On Parking Lot Development Proposal

8. Brewers Weigh In On Parking Lot Development Proposal

Final study estimates possible tax revenue — if Brewers agree to it.

Dec 30th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Op Ed: Trump Administration Has Abandoned Local Governments

9. Op Ed: Trump Administration Has Abandoned Local Governments

It’s an earthquake, with a devastating impact on so many in Milwaukee.

Dec 28th, 2025 by Sup. Jack Eckblad

10. Murphy's Law: Should Wisconsin's Republican Congressmen Be 'Terrified'?

10. Murphy’s Law: Should Wisconsin’s Republican Congressmen Be ‘Terrified’?

Even gerrymandered districts could be at risk in 2026 election.

Dec 30th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Milwaukee Bucks to Host Bango's Ballin' New Year's Eve on Wednesday, Dec. 31 vs. Washington Wizards

1. Milwaukee Bucks to Host Bango’s Ballin’ New Year’s Eve on Wednesday, Dec. 31 vs. Washington Wizards

 

Dec 22nd, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

2. Milovanov Signs With Ny Cosmos

2. Milovanov Signs With Ny Cosmos

 

Jan 2nd, 2026 by Marquette Athletics

3. Potawatomi Throwing Milwaukee's Biggest New Year's Eve Party

3. Potawatomi Throwing Milwaukee’s Biggest New Year’s Eve Party

 

Dec 29th, 2025 by Potawatomi Casino Hotel

Fiddleheads Coffee Embraces New Ownership; Local Legacy Lives On

4. Fiddleheads Coffee Embraces New Ownership; Local Legacy Lives On

Fiddleheads team “thrilled” to find fitting new home for beloved Milwaukee brand at FairWave Collective.

Jan 2nd, 2026 by Fiddleheads Coffee

5. Guard Zaide Lowery Departs Mens Basketball Program

5. Guard Zaide Lowery Departs Mens Basketball Program

Junior appeared in 73 career games for MU

Dec 28th, 2025 by Marquette Athletics

6. Historic Milwaukee Landmark Reopens as "Bob-E-Lanes Still" Under New Local Ownership

6. Historic Milwaukee Landmark Reopens as “Bob-E-Lanes Still” Under New Local Ownership

 

Dec 26th, 2025 by Press Release

7. MTEA Statement on MPS Payroll Failure

7. MTEA Statement on MPS Payroll Failure

 

Jan 2nd, 2026 by Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association

Transit Plus Riders Join WisGo in 2026

8. Transit Plus Riders Join WisGo in 2026

Paratransit Riders Invited to Attend Open House Events in January

Dec 30th, 2025 by Milwaukee County Transit System

9. Milwaukee Police Investigate Two Shootings

9. Milwaukee Police Investigate Two Shootings

 

Dec 29th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

10. Milwaukee Police Seek Suspect in Fatal Shooting on N. 59th Street

10. Milwaukee Police Seek Suspect in Fatal Shooting on N. 59th Street

 

Dec 29th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

