The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

4. Restaurant Petitions For Traffic Calming Temple Goddess seeks more safety after string of Farwell Ave. incidents. Dec 29th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

7. Zoo Adding Brick Oven Pizza Restaurant The Crust and Copper to open in 2026 just north of harbor seal aquarium. Dec 30th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.