The Best Chinese Restaurant in Town?
Fortune Chinese Restaurant has been an award-winning favorite since 1994.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.
Dining
-
55 Years Old, Mama Mia’s Still CookingDec 21st, 2025 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
-
Eating Burmese in Bay ViewDec 13th, 2025 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
-
Casablanca Is a Milwaukee SuccessNov 30th, 2025 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
Review
-
‘Bugonia’ Is Bizarre, But Oh, The ActingJan 9th, 2026 by Dominique Paul Noth
-
‘Marty Supreme’ Is Half a Great MovieJan 8th, 2026 by Dominique Paul Noth
-
‘One Battle After Another’ Is Crazy, Funny, Action-PackedJan 4th, 2026 by Dominique Paul Noth