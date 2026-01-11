The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. AI Boom Hits Home in Waldo, WI
Pristine creek, protected woods and wetlands caught in a spreading network of high-voltage power lines.
Jan 5th, 2026 by Christian Thorsberg
2. Murphy’s Law: The Growing Wealth of Children’s Wisconsin
Raising millions in charitable dollars while executives get rich.
Jan 7th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
3. Milwaukee Cracks Down on 28,000 Illegal Parkers
Threatening to tow any car whose owner has five or more unpaid tickets.
Jan 7th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Century-Old Church Will Become Apartments
Chicago developer advances 5-floor plan for downtown Milwaukee church.
Jan 5th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Shorewood Beach Showdown Tests Who Owns Lake Michigan’s Sand
A professor ticketed for trespassing near Atwater Park is pushing courts to open dry shoreline to the public.
Jan 9th, 2026 by Dan Egan
6. Transportation: Hawley Road Will Close, Won’t Reopen Until 2028
A segment of the road will be closed for freeway construction.
Jan 3rd, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
7. Former Martino’s Could Become Shawarma Spot
Seasoned restaurateurs plan Top Shawarma in the southside space.
Jan 7th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
8. Mandel Sells Unique Apartment Building
La Crosse firm buys Belay.
Jan 8th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in December
Details on six new food and beverage joints that joined the scene in late 2025.
Jan 2nd, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
10. New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
Jan 4th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
Press Releases
1. Statement on the status of Peter Feigin
Alderman Robert J. Bauman January 5, 2026
Jan 5th, 2026 by Ald. Bob Bauman
3. Milwaukee Public Market to host free winter music series
Jan 6th, 2026 by Milwaukee Public Market
4. Joel Brennan Raises More Than Half Million Dollars in Just Three Weeks for Gubernatorial Campaign
Impressive Haul Establishes Brennan as a Standout Candidate Earning Quick Support from Wisconsin Donors
Jan 6th, 2026 by Joel Brennan
5. Alverno College Announces Two New Members of the Board of Trustees
Jan 5th, 2026 by Alverno College
6. Milovanov Signs With Ny Cosmos
Jan 2nd, 2026 by Marquette Athletics
7. Fiddleheads Coffee Embraces New Ownership; Local Legacy Lives On
Fiddleheads team “thrilled” to find fitting new home for beloved Milwaukee brand at FairWave Collective.
Jan 2nd, 2026 by Fiddleheads Coffee
9. Irgens Appoints Kristen Irgens as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer
Milwaukee-based executive joins firm’s leadership team
Jan 5th, 2026 by Irgens
