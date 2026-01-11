Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Jan 11th, 2026 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

AI Boom Hits Home in Waldo, WI

1. AI Boom Hits Home in Waldo, WI

Pristine creek, protected woods and wetlands caught in a spreading network of high-voltage power lines.

Jan 5th, 2026 by Christian Thorsberg

Murphy’s Law: The Growing Wealth of Children’s Wisconsin

2. Murphy’s Law: The Growing Wealth of Children’s Wisconsin

Raising millions in charitable dollars while executives get rich.

Jan 7th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

Milwaukee Cracks Down on 28,000 Illegal Parkers

3. Milwaukee Cracks Down on 28,000 Illegal Parkers

Threatening to tow any car whose owner has five or more unpaid tickets.

Jan 7th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Century-Old Church Will Become Apartments

4. Century-Old Church Will Become Apartments

Chicago developer advances 5-floor plan for downtown Milwaukee church.

Jan 5th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Shorewood Beach Showdown Tests Who Owns Lake Michigan’s Sand

5. Shorewood Beach Showdown Tests Who Owns Lake Michigan’s Sand

A professor ticketed for trespassing near Atwater Park is pushing courts to open dry shoreline to the public.

Jan 9th, 2026 by Dan Egan

Transportation: Hawley Road Will Close, Won’t Reopen Until 2028

6. Transportation: Hawley Road Will Close, Won’t Reopen Until 2028

A segment of the road will be closed for freeway construction.

Jan 3rd, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Former Martino’s Could Become Shawarma Spot

7. Former Martino’s Could Become Shawarma Spot

Seasoned restaurateurs plan Top Shawarma in the southside space.

Jan 7th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Mandel Sells Unique Apartment Building

8. Mandel Sells Unique Apartment Building

La Crosse firm buys Belay.

Jan 8th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in December

9. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in December

Details on six new food and beverage joints that joined the scene in late 2025.

Jan 2nd, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

New Faces in New Places

10. New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

Jan 4th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Statement on the status of Peter Feigin

1. Statement on the status of Peter Feigin

Alderman Robert J. Bauman January 5, 2026

Jan 5th, 2026 by Ald. Bob Bauman

Former Chair of Milwaukee County Commission on Aging Appointed to AARP WI’s Executive Committee

2. Former Chair of Milwaukee County Commission on Aging Appointed to AARP WI’s Executive Committee

 

Jan 5th, 2026 by AARP Wisconsin

Milwaukee Public Market to host free winter music series

3. Milwaukee Public Market to host free winter music series

 

Jan 6th, 2026 by Milwaukee Public Market

Joel Brennan Raises More Than Half Million Dollars in Just Three Weeks for Gubernatorial Campaign

4. Joel Brennan Raises More Than Half Million Dollars in Just Three Weeks for Gubernatorial Campaign

Impressive Haul Establishes Brennan as a Standout Candidate Earning Quick Support from Wisconsin Donors

Jan 6th, 2026 by Joel Brennan

Alverno College Announces Two New Members of the Board of Trustees

5. Alverno College Announces Two New Members of the Board of Trustees

 

Jan 5th, 2026 by Alverno College

Milovanov Signs With Ny Cosmos

6. Milovanov Signs With Ny Cosmos

 

Jan 2nd, 2026 by Marquette Athletics

Fiddleheads Coffee Embraces New Ownership; Local Legacy Lives On

7. Fiddleheads Coffee Embraces New Ownership; Local Legacy Lives On

Fiddleheads team “thrilled” to find fitting new home for beloved Milwaukee brand at FairWave Collective.

Jan 2nd, 2026 by Fiddleheads Coffee

Senator Baldwin Releases Statement on Unauthorized Military Attack on Venezuela

8. Senator Baldwin Releases Statement on Unauthorized Military Attack on Venezuela

 

Jan 3rd, 2026 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Irgens Appoints Kristen Irgens as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer

9. Irgens Appoints Kristen Irgens as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer

Milwaukee-based executive joins firm’s leadership team

Jan 5th, 2026 by Irgens

Rep. Fitzgerald Statement on Nicols Maduros Capture and Narco-Terrorism Indictment

10. Rep. Fitzgerald Statement on Nicols Maduros Capture and Narco-Terrorism Indictment

 

Jan 3rd, 2026 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

