New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Jan 4th, 2026 06:25 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Gov. Evers Appoints Owen Piotrowski to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court

Dec 23rd, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Appoints David Hughes to the Kenosha County Circuit Court

Dec 23rd, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Potawatomi Chief Experience Officer Ron Hall Named “C-Suite Star”

Dec 23rd, 2025 by Potawatomi Casino Hotel

Annie Kubes Named Senior Director of Milwaukee Recreation

Kubes will step into the role on December 29

Dec 19th, 2025 by Milwaukee Recreation

UW Credit Union Appoints Two New Board Members

The UW Credit Union Board of Directors has appointed two Wisconsin business leaders to its board: Vicki Bernards, corporate finance and strategy leader at Wisconsin Physicians Service Corporation, and Roberta (Robbie) Oldenburg, director of business development, science and technology at Findorff.

Dec 18th, 2025 by UW Credit Union

St. Thomas More High School Student Wins Red Cross Scholarship

Jayden Maholmes of Cudahy helped save lives by hosting an American Red Cross blood drive and earned a $1,000 scholarship through the Red Cross Leaders Save Lives program.

Dec 17th, 2025 by American Red Cross

EUA Welcomes Jess Elkins to the Healthcare Project Development Team

Dec 16th, 2025 by Eppstein Uhen Architects

Zetts & Kennedy to Lead MMSD Commission in 2026

Dec 15th, 2025 by Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorneys Jason Luczak, Nicole Masnica, and Adam Schleis Honored as BizTimes Notable Litigators and Trial Attorneys

Dec 15th, 2025 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

James T. Barry III Receives Judge Rudolph T. Randa Award

Dec 15th, 2025 by The Barry Company

Gov. Evers Appoints Erica Koxlien as Trempealeau County Sheriff

Dec 12th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Milwaukee PBS Welcomes Taylor Shore as New Chief Content Officer

Dec 11th, 2025 by Milwaukee PBS

North Shore Investment Services’ Erika Milosevich Receives Prestigious Industry Recognition

Milosevich Wins 2025 Top Directors Awards Distinction in Women-Led Firm Category

Dec 9th, 2025 by North Shore Investment Services

Nonprofit Leader Julie Granger Joins TEMPO as Chief Partnerships Officer

Dec 9th, 2025 by TEMPO

Impactful civic leaders honored by Greater Milwaukee Foundation

Dec 5th, 2025 by Greater Milwaukee Foundation

County Executive Crowley Selects Joe Lamers as Director of Milwaukee County Department of Transportation

Lamers brings nearly 20 years of experience in local government administration to this role

Dec 4th, 2025 by David Crowley

Dong Gong of Vector Architects awarded 2025 Marcus Prize for Architecture

Dec 4th, 2025 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Appoints John W. Miller to Serve as WEDC Secretary and CEO

Dec 3rd, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

The Bronzeville Center for the Arts Appoints Distinguished Arts Advocate Ra Joy as Next Executive Director

Joy, with decades of experience in the arts and public policy, served most recently as Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor at the National Endowment for the Arts under President Joe Biden

Dec 3rd, 2025 by Bronzeville Center for the Arts

Bublr Bikes announces new executive director

Bublr Bikes, Milwaukee’s non-profit bikeshare operator, is excited to welcome Ted Chisholm as its new Executive Director!

Dec 1st, 2025 by Bublr Bikes

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Kristin Leaf as Partner in the Family Law Group

Dec 1st, 2025 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Nicholas Blavat, AIA Becomes Owner of Deep River Partners

Dec 1st, 2025 by Deep River Partners

