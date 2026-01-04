New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
Potawatomi Chief Experience Officer Ron Hall Named “C-Suite Star”
Dec 23rd, 2025 by Potawatomi Casino Hotel
Annie Kubes Named Senior Director of Milwaukee Recreation
Kubes will step into the role on December 29
Dec 19th, 2025 by Milwaukee Recreation
UW Credit Union Appoints Two New Board Members
The UW Credit Union Board of Directors has appointed two Wisconsin business leaders to its board: Vicki Bernards, corporate finance and strategy leader at Wisconsin Physicians Service Corporation, and Roberta (Robbie) Oldenburg, director of business development, science and technology at Findorff.
Dec 18th, 2025 by UW Credit Union
St. Thomas More High School Student Wins Red Cross Scholarship
Jayden Maholmes of Cudahy helped save lives by hosting an American Red Cross blood drive and earned a $1,000 scholarship through the Red Cross Leaders Save Lives program.
Dec 17th, 2025 by American Red Cross
James T. Barry III Receives Judge Rudolph T. Randa Award
Dec 15th, 2025 by The Barry Company
North Shore Investment Services’ Erika Milosevich Receives Prestigious Industry Recognition
Milosevich Wins 2025 Top Directors Awards Distinction in Women-Led Firm Category
Dec 9th, 2025 by North Shore Investment Services
County Executive Crowley Selects Joe Lamers as Director of Milwaukee County Department of Transportation
Lamers brings nearly 20 years of experience in local government administration to this role
Dec 4th, 2025 by David Crowley
The Bronzeville Center for the Arts Appoints Distinguished Arts Advocate Ra Joy as Next Executive Director
Joy, with decades of experience in the arts and public policy, served most recently as Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor at the National Endowment for the Arts under President Joe Biden
Dec 3rd, 2025 by Bronzeville Center for the Arts
Bublr Bikes announces new executive director
Bublr Bikes, Milwaukee’s non-profit bikeshare operator, is excited to welcome Ted Chisholm as its new Executive Director!
Dec 1st, 2025 by Bublr Bikes
