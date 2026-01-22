Bars and Restaurants Announce Closures, Shortened Hours Due To Cold

Several closures planned as wind chills are anticipated to reach -40.

As meteorologists warn of dangerously low temperatures and wind chills heading into the weekend, a number of local businesses have announced preemptive closures for Jan. 23, joining a shutdown that also includes Milwaukee Public Schools.

Friday’s weather forecast shows a high of minus 3 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind chills potentially reaching minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit. The National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold warning into Friday morning.

Midwest SAD was among the first to announce it will remain closed Friday. However, the Walker’s Point bakery, 601 S. 6th St., is set to return Saturday and Sunday with regular hours and deals including $1 off coffee, $2 off sandwiches and a 10% discount on bills totaling at least $25.

Also in Walker’s Point, SapSap‘s truck at Zocalo Food Park will close Friday through Sunday in response to frigid temperatures. The restaurant’s new location at 3rd Street Market Hall is expected to operate as usual.

The East Side’s Poppy Bakery, 2021 E. Ivanhoe Pl., announced it will close Friday, but plans to reopen with normal hours Saturday. The same is true for Brew-Jas Coffee House at 2721 S. Howell Ave. and Discourse locations at 1020 N. Broadway and 220 E. Pittsburgh Ave.

“For the safety of our team and guests, we have made the decision to close both of our Milwaukee cafes tomorrow,” Discourse shared in a social media post. “We’re encouraging you to stay indoors and stay warm like we will be!”

Several businesses are eyeing longer closures, including Dooby Dogs—the resident food truck at The Mothership—and Dream Lab, the art-focused cafe and hookah lounge at 738 S. 3rd St. Patrons should check social media for future updates.

Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St., will have abbreviated hours Friday, opening with beverages only at 2 p.m. and beginning food service at 4 p.m. The first brewery tour will be held at 3 p.m.

Bay View‘s new brunch spot, Axolotl Cafe, will delay its opening until 9 a.m. and continue service until 2 p.m. The restaurant is at 3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Beny Boys Grill, a food truck business with locations at 505 E. Capitol Dr., 8100 W. Capitol Dr. and 4915 W. Silver Spring Dr., is still weighing the possibility of closure. Customers can check the business’ Instagram page for a final decision.

