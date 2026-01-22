Lao Restaurant Opens at 3rd Street Market

SapSap's opening is one of several recent changes at food hall.

A new location for Lao restaurant SapSap opened earlier this week at 3rd Street Market Hall.

The expansion, first announced by Urban Milwaukee in November, brings dishes like egg rolls, stir-fried noodles and sticky rice to the downtown hub, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

It’s one of several recent market changes, which also include an existing vendor’s rebrand and a new gaming experience.

Founder Alex Hanesakda launched the SapSap in 2015, paying homage to his family roots by showcasing authentic flavors from his childhood. The concept has operated in various formats over the past decade, hosting pop-ups, private events and, at one time, running a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

In 2025, Hanesakda took a step back from the business, transferring daily operation duties to Ivan and Oscar Rubio. In turn, the brothers transitioned their existing food truck, Ikigai Izakaya, into a mobile location for SapSap. The truck now has a permanent spot at Zocalo Food Park.

Hanesakda leads the new downtown location in partnership with the Rubios, according to a news release, filling a vendor stall previously occupied by In-Yun—the brothers’ earlier venture.

A slightly streamlined menu features popular items like Mamma’s Eggrolls, Lao-style beef jerky and smoked brisket fried rice, alongside noodle dishes including pad kee mao (drunken noodles), pad krapow and pad Thai. Also featured are sticky rice bowls—topped with Lao-style dill sausage or makrut lime grilled chicken—and coconut red curry.

“SapSap is more than a meal—it’s a story,” said Jaime Jacobs, 3rd Street Market’s director of operations and vendor management, in a statement. “Their food reflects a strong commitment to scratch cooking, authenticity, and cooking technique rooted in tradition. We’re excited to introduce their flavors to even more guests right here in the center of Milwaukee.”

Elsewhere in the food hall, Rod & Makk has introduced a line of crispy chicken sandwiches, rebranding as Rod N Makks Chicken Shack to align with the change. Sandwiches feature fried-to-order chicken with pickles, dill slaw, honey drizzle and a choice of sauce to customize spice level.

A new entertainment experience, True Echo VR, adds to the hall’s lineup with immersive games for up to six players at a time. Featured challenges include a virtual restaurant simulator, zombie takeover and bow-and-arrow battle.

Gaming sessions can be booked online.

