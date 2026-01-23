Beans & Barley Items Headed to Auction

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Even after Beans & Barley shuts down Jan. 31, you can still grab something to go. The restaurant, which also includes a cafe, deli and market, will auction off its remaining equipment in February.

Badger Corporation is hosting the online auction, which begins Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. Bidding will end Feb. 19 at 10:30 a.m., with viewing available Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Checkout will take place Feb. 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to bid on some Milwaukee history!” reads a message from Badger Corporation. The complete catalog is not yet posted, though the auction is expected to include commercial kitchen equipment, fixtures and supplies from the longstanding business.

Updates will be available online in the coming weeks. Badger Corporation specializes in auctioneering, liquidation and appraisals, with an emphasis on industrial, restaurant and commercial equipment. The Lomira-based company has hosted auctions for other Milwaukee-area businesses, including Milwaukee Ale House, Stack’d Burger Bar and José’s Blue Sombrero.

East Siders have already begun mourning Beans & Barley, which announced its upcoming closure in early December. A somber mood has settled over diners, employees and shoppers as the business heads into its final week, concluding a half-century run at 1901 E. North Ave. In the market, recipe booklets from 1998, 2000 and 2003 offer a chance to carry on the Beans & Barley legacy at home.

James Neumeyer and Polly Kaplan, co-owners since 2012, cited the building’s impending sale in their decision to close. The property, including a triangular parking lot and the 18,000-square-foot building that houses Beans & Barley and the mini-golf bar Nine Below, was listed for sale in early November for $2.25 million— a figure that Beans & Barley has said it is “not in a position” to pay.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Future plans for the property could include new tenants or development; however, a proposal has not been announced.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.