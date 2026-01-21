City Suspends Northwest Side Bar

Committee divided over shooting near bar; New Entertainers must close for 15 days.

City officials sparred over the fate of a Northwest Side tavern earlier this month, divided over whether to renew its license outright or with a suspension.

The Milwaukee Common Council‘s Tuesday vote favored the latter, resulting in a 15-day suspension for New Entertainers, 5321 W. Green Tree Rd. The decision was based on a police report detailing multiple fights between patrons, including one that later escalated to a fatal shooting off-premises.

Council members unanimously approved the closure, which runs Feb. 6 through 20, aligning with an earlier recommendation from area Alderwoman Larresa Taylor. Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa was recorded as excused.

Earlier this month, Alderman Alex Brower suggested during a renewal hearing that the committee forgo a suspension, saying the bar never violated its plan of operation and the incidents on the police report—two fights, disorderly conduct, and one underage entry—didn’t justify the lengthy suspension Taylor had requested.

“I would disagree with the ideological comment that a bar should have no police report,” Brower said. “It’s unfortunate—I think everybody should behave themselves under any circumstances—but sometimes when people aren’t sober, they do stupid stuff. I’d rather the bar call the police and things get taken care of.”

He also warned that limiting late-night businesses outside of Downtown poses the risk of driving additional traffic to already-crowded areas. “If the periphery of the city has the bars closed down, where do [patrons] go? They go to Brady Street, they go to Water Street, they go to the East Side. It is actually better to not have those places be completely packed with hundreds of people every weekend, but for us to have places all over the city.”

Taylor balked at the suggestion. “I cannot sit here and be okay with that, because Alderman Brower was not there when we had all the issues we’ve had at this bar,” she said. “He is not there when people are complaining about their neighborhood. He is not talking to the neighbors that live within the vicinity of that bar.”

Owner Justin Jackson defended New Entertainers, also known as Regal Begal, during the hearing. He said staff members work to quickly disperse crowds at closing time and remove disorderly patrons.

He also referenced the January 2025 shooting, which occurred after closing and “a distance away from the business,” according to police. The incident began with a fight between patrons, who were escorted out of the bar and reportedly displayed firearms before leaving. At a second location, a victim involved in the fight was later reported dead from a gunshot wound.

“It was nowhere near my establishment,” Jackson said, noting that the fight lasted one minute before participants were removed. “I don’t see why that’s getting pulled as something serious that happened at my establishment, because again, it was nowhere near us.”

While the incident report involves shots fired, the lead-up—including what happened inside the bar and how employees responded—is another consideration, Assistant City Attorney Travis Gresham clarified, noting that it’s ultimately up to committee members to “draw the line” regarding Jackson’s responsibility.

Two patrons testified in support of New Entertainers at the hearing. No neighbors were present to object.

Brower’s motion went to a roll call vote and failed 2-3. Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr. sided with Brower, while Alders Zamarripa, Peter Burgelis and Andrea Pratt and voted no.

Burgelis then motioned for a 15-day suspension, which passed 3-2 with Brower and Chambers voting no. Jackson did not file written objections to the decision, which hinged on evidence from the police report and aldermanic testimony suggesting the operation results in a threat to the health, safety or welfare of the public.

New Entertainers opened in 2022. The business received a 15-day suspension in 2024 after it was the site of three shots fired in one week.

Jackson is working to expand his Northwest Side portfolio with a proposal to open Boss’s at 6180 N. 64th St.

