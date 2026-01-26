New Tenant For Southside Tavern Building

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new business, M&M Lounge and Events, is slated to fill the former Money Pit Bar and Grill at 2691 S. 7th St.

Michelé Bogan submitted a proposal for the tavern and venue last fall, and her application is now pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

The southside location would serve as an extension of Bogan’s existing company, M&M Creative Designs LLC, which offers decor rentals and a northside event venue, 7320 W. Florist Ave., for up to 75 guests.

While the upcoming venture would be available for rentals, Bogan described it as a tavern in her application, projecting alcohol to account for 70% of sales; cigarettes, vapes and tobacco products, 20%; and entertainment, 10%. She has not yet applied for a food dealer’s license but plans to do so, according to the application.

A floor plan shows the 1,375-square-foot venue would include a bar, seating area and dance floor. Featured amenities could include Wi-Fi and TVs, Bogan noted in a social media post.

The venue has requested permission to host instrumental musicians, comedy acts, DJs, poetry readings and karaoke, with additional plans for a jukebox and hookah service. Entertainment could also include dancing by patrons and performers and — a rarer request — adult entertainment such as strippers and exotic dance.

M&M Lounge and Events plans to implement a 25-and-older age restriction, with exceptions for private parties.

Pending city approval, the tavern’s proposed hours are noon to midnight daily.

Bogan entered the event industry in 2021, creating party decor as a hobby before officially launching M&M Creative Designs LLC in 2022. M&M represents Michelé and her daughter, Maggie. The company expanded with its first event space in 2023.

Bogan was not available for comment by the time of publication. For more information, visit the company website.

The former tavern, Money Pit Bar and Grill, opened in January 2020 but shut down two months into its tenure due to the pandemic. Owner Lanette Huck hosted a second grand opening in August 2021—celebrating the bar’s survival as much as its return to service.

The business is now marked permanently closed. It was last active in early 2022, according to social media.

