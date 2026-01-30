Milwaukee’s ‘ICE Out’ March Fills Downtown Streets

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

More than 1,000 Milwaukeeans answered the call for a national strike Friday, taking to the streets to oppose U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and stand in solidarity with migrants.

The demonstration, which included a rally at Cathedral Square Park followed by a march through Downtown, was part of a national “ICE Out” shutdown that urged “no work, no school, no shopping” and an end to ICE funding, prompting hundreds of protests across the country on Jan. 30.

“There will be more opportunities for the general strike to develop,” said Ian Gunther, president of AFSCME Local 47. “A general strike is not a singular event. It is a string of events that happen over time, increasing the pressure … against the oppressive regime.”

Gunther said there’s more work to do before the country is ready for an extended strike. “You being here gives me hope … but it’s not everybody that we need,” he said. “We need everybody in every workplace.”

Alongside the downtown protest, students across the country orchestrated walkouts, including at Milwaukee High School of the Arts, Audubon Technology and Communication High School and Veritas High School.

“Abolishment of these systems of oppression will not just come from rallies; it won’t come from cults of personality, and it won’t come from a nonprofit,” said Mario Rubio of Comité Sin Fronteras. “Real revolution comes from the people.”

Rep. Ryan Clancy (D-Milwaukee) echoed Rubio’s call to action. “We will not fix ICE with whistles, we will not fix ICE just by coming out — it will take all of these things together,” he said. “ICE was created, shamefully, by both Democrats and Republicans, and only we, together, can get rid of it entirely.”

Clancy told attendees he was scheduled to meet with Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman shortly after the rally, where he planned to ask whether local law enforcement would enforce state and local laws “when ICE breaks them — because we know they will.”

A number of Milwaukee bars and restaurants remained closed on Friday or shut down early to observe the strike, while others opened their doors to protest attendees — some with free coffee and other hot drinks—before and after the event. Employees from Hen’s Deli, Heirloom MKE and Discourse were on-site at the protest, handing out sandwiches and coffee to attendees.

“As we prepare to strike, you must embed yourself in community, not just by joining your local groups, but also volunteering your time and giving what you can,” Rubio said.

After the march, a large group of protesters lingered at Cathedral Square Park as music, including Vanilla Ice‘s “Ice Ice Baby” played over speakers. Organizers then led a general strike forum at the Liberation Center, 1920 W. North Ave.

Photos

