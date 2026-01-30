‘Red Flags’ Abound in Suspicious $450 Million County Health Contract
Board members blindsided by massive contract. Attorneys warn of 'catastrophic risk.'
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
MKE County
-
Skylight’s ‘Amadeus’ Is a CuriosityJan 27th, 2026 by Dominique Paul Noth
-
Wisconsin Joins Minnesota Lawsuit Against ICEJan 27th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Board Wants To Freeze ICE Out of ParksJan 22nd, 2026 by Graham Kilmer