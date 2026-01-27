Architecture Firm Moving to Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s rare to see an architecture firm move between cities, but that’s exactly what The Kubala Washatko Architects (TKWA) is poised to do.

The organization announced last week that it will relocate from its longtime Cedarburg home to an expanded Milwaukee office.

“We have had a studio in Walker’s Point for ten years, and our clients and colleagues have appreciated the convenience and accessibility this location provides. As we look forward to the future, an expanded presence in the city will enhance collaboration, strengthen our identity and broaden capacity to craft living places,” said Matt Frydach, TWKA partner, in a statement.

The 25-person firm opened a satellite office, known as TKWA UrbanLab, in 2016 at 644 S. 5th St. It is now expanding that office to encompass the original space and an adjoining stall, previously occupied by Juiced.

The design firm’s work often includes environmentally-focused buildings. Many of its most notable projects involve reusing existing buildings.

TKWA’s portfolio of work can be found across Wisconsin and beyond. Its Milwaukee credits include the redevelopment of the Grand Avenue Mall into The Avenue, the Milwaukee Public Market, Brix Apartment Lofts, Vel R. Phillips Plaza and The Iron Horse Hotel. The firm also serves as the design firm for all of Colectivo Coffee‘s cafes.

In addition to Frydach, Ethan Bartos, Chris Socha and Erik Hancock are partners at the firm. Partner Vince Micha retired last year.

The firm was founded in 1982 by Allen Washatko and Tom Kubala. The founders undertook an ownership transition to the current partners in 2017.

It also maintains a satellite office in Seattle.

TKWA led the design of its current home when property owner Mark Lathers, of Kelly Construction & Design, redeveloped a former industrial building into a home for Fuel Cafe, TKWA and other firms. The restaurant space, following Fuel’s 2025 closure, remains available for other tenants.

In addition to traditional architecture projects, TKWA is involved in several public space design projects, including reconfiguring Brady Street, redesigning Red Arrow Park, patio space at Lakefront Brewery and the 2040 Downtown Plan.

UPDATE: The list of partners has been updated to reflect a retirement.

