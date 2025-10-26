Plus: A new downtown sports bar, the end of Ouzo Cafe and the East Side's OG.

Nachos, dumplings and “Sticky A$$ Ribs” are making a comeback. After an eight-month hiatus, South Water Snacks returns to Boone & Crockett on Dec. 18.

The pop-up debuted last winter at the Harbor District bar, 818 S. Water St., offering a menu of snack-sized and shareable items, including some throwback dishes from owner Mitch Ciohon’s previous venture, Snack Boys.

Though a menu for this upcoming “snack season” is yet to be released, cult favorites like Mitchy Wings, crispy brussels sprouts and ahi tuna nachos are likely to return.

Last year’s lineup also featured gyoza salad—deep-fried dumplings tossed with soy-ginger vinaigrette, cucumber, sweet peppers, scallion, cilantro, radish and sesame seeds—along with corn fritters, tempura-fried broccoli and Mom’s popcorn tossed with butter, hot sauce and parmesan cheese.

See the full menu—including some X-rated titles and several mukbang-style videos of Ciohon eating his creations—online.

Ciohon also operates two food trucks, Dooby Dogs and Taco Moto, and co-owns The Cooperage.

For updates on the December opening and hours of operation, visit the South Water Snacks Instagram.

Unfinished Legacy Founder Plans East Side Cafe

Ouzo Cafe is Closed

Ouzo Cafe, a downtown spot known for its Greek dishes and drinks, has closed its doors after 21 years in business. The restaurant broke the news with a letter posted on the front door, thanking the community for its support. “Our passion for Greek cuisine and our wonderful customers has always kept us committed to Ouzo Cafe,” the note reads. “It was our commitment to our customers, and their commitment to supporting us, that helped Ouzo Cafe to endure the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ouzo’s final day of service was Oct. 18.

New Restaurant Will Replace ‘The Original’ On East Side

New Tenant For Third Street Tavern Space

The ever-evolving Deer District could get a new addition by year’s end. GL Sports Eatery, a bar and lounge, is slated to replace Third Street Tavern at 1110 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr. The business hopes to be operating by the middle of December. Industry veteran David Hinton leads the business, which marks his second downtown project this year; he opened a fast-casual restaurant, Loaded Spud, on Water Street in June. Hinton, an avid sports fan, said he drew inspiration from his own viewing experiences, aiming to balance comfort, community and—of course—a great view of the game. GL Sports Eatery was designed with that in mind. “We wanted to have a place that was a very stylish sports lounge, where people of all generations can come down and see the game in a very comfortable, relaxed environment with great food and drinks,” Hinton said.

Hunger Task Force Prepares for Lapse in Federal Food Assistance

Hunger Task Force is preparing for an impending lapse in federal food assistance payments for low-income families in Milwaukee that is expected to cause increased demand for local food pantries. FoodShare, the state food stamp program, will pause payments on Nov. 1 as a result of the ongoing federal government shutdown. The program, which is funded through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), will run out of funding on Oct. 31. At this point, regardless of when the shutdown ends, there will likely be some delay in November FoodShare payments, said Matt King, CEO of Hunger Task Force, an area food bank that provides food free of charge to local pantries, shelters and meal programs. To make funding available by Nov. 1 there are processes that needed to have started already, he said FoodShare isn’t intended to be a family’s sole source of food and groceries, but it is the “most critical tool” available for fighting hunger, King said.

East Side Pizza Spot Adding Lunch Service

The long-running Lisa’s Pizza will take its next step under new ownership next month, launching daily lunch service on Nov. 3. The new hours continue a steady expansion under Hannah O’Hara and Dean Rein, who took over the restaurant, 2961 N. Oakland Ave. in early 2024. Since then, the partners have added late-night service and additional weekdays to the schedule. “That’s grown our business pretty substantially, and I think customers really appreciate the consistency and knowing that if they want a Lisa’s pizza, they can have it,” Rein said. The restaurant plans to open at 11 a.m. for lunch, offering its typical menu of pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and sides—with the exception of Detroit-style pies, which O’Hara said can be time-consuming to prepare.

Committee Recommends Closing ELMNT Lounge

After months of intensifying calls for action, the Licenses Committee on Tuesday recommended revocation of the liquor license for the troubled ELMNT Lounge. A hearing, brought by the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) centered on two recent shootings—one deadly—at the downtown nightclub at 618 N. Water St. It has operated for more than 20 years under various owners and titles, including Ladybug Club and 618 Live on Water. One shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. on June 15 in a nearby parking garage at 525 N. Water St., injuring one. According to a police report, those involved in the altercation had patronized ELMNT Lounge earlier in the evening. The business was closed at the time of the shooting. A second incident unfolded just after midnight on July 11, when Antwan Hogans and Kevin Lewis were killed in a drive-by shooting. MPD, represented by Assistant City Attorney Nathaniel Adamson, called nine witnesses during the tense hearing, which stretched over 3 1/2 hours, delaying more than a dozen scheduled license application appointments on the day’s agenda.

See Inside New Downtown Tavern

A new downtown tavern, Your Office, pairs beer, cocktails and breakfast foods with floppy disks, hole punches and commemorative paperweights—raising a toast to work while offering an escape from it. Part dive bar, part corporate museum, the theme nods to former tenant My Office, a once-iconic presence in the area. Its public opening on Wednesday will mark a revival following the previous business’s pandemic-era closure and damage from a 2020 fire. “It was just a shell of a bar,” said co-owner Lisa Proeber, who partnered with Nick Starr and Michael Sorge to breathe new life into the space at 763 N. Milwaukee St. Proeber and Starr, both members of the Milwaukee Athletic Club, stumbled on the idea while chatting at the gym. “I was telling him about some franchises that were a bad investment,” Proeber said. “Three weeks later, he comes up and says, ‘You like to make bad investments. You want to buy a bar with me?'”

State Could Subsidize Distillery Expansion

Entrepreneur-Focused Cafe Is Closing

BizStarts Community Market will close its Walker’s Point location next month after two years of showcasing local entrepreneurs, the organization announced Monday. Since opening in October 2023, the cafe and retail store at 161 S. 1st St. has highlighted handmade products from small business owners alongside a menu of coffees, teas and snacks. While the physical space is soon to shut down, BizStarts plans to continue supporting small businesses with the launch of a new partner network connecting entrepreneurs with Milwaukee-area stores.

Bucks Reveal New Food and Drink Offerings For 2025-26 Season

Milwaukee Bucks fans will soon have a fire in their belly, and not just for action on the court. A new food and beverage lineup brings flame-grilled meats, spicy sausages and more to Fiserv Forum for the 2025-26 season—a shot at satisfying cravings for everything from fresh-baked cookies to another championship run. The refreshed menu debuts Oct. 22, when the Bucks face the Washington Wizards in their regular season opener. Key additions include a new sandwich concept, Slice and Roll; expanded offerings from returning vendor Flourchild Pizza and the debut of King’s Hawaiian pretzel bites, available outside Section 103. Fiserv is also jumping on the dirty soda trend with its new beverage stand, Fizz, selling non-alcoholic sodas “spiked” with flavored syrups, coconut cream and more. “Our culinary team is always hard at work coming up with unique specials and new menu items that will resonate with our fans,” said Mason Gohlke, vice president of hospitality for Fiserv Forum and Deer District. “We are committed to creating a world-class experience at Fiserv Forum, and we know this means adapting and innovating our menus as we progress throughout the season.”

