See Inside New Downtown Tavern

A new downtown tavern, Your Office, pairs beer, cocktails and breakfast foods with floppy disks, hole punches and commemorative paperweights—raising a toast to work while offering an escape from it.

Part dive bar, part corporate museum, the theme nods to former tenant My Office, a once-iconic presence in the area. Its public opening on Wednesday will mark a revival following the previous business’s pandemic-era closure and damage from a 2020 fire.

“It was just a shell of a bar,” said co-owner Lisa Proeber, who partnered with Nick Starr and Michael Sorge to breathe new life into the space at 763 N. Milwaukee St.

Proeber and Starr, both members of the Milwaukee Athletic Club, stumbled on the idea while chatting at the gym. “I was telling him about some franchises that were a bad investment,” Proeber said. “Three weeks later, he comes up and says, ‘You like to make bad investments. You want to buy a bar with me?'”

What a way to make a living.

In addition to remodeling and a kitchen buildout, the trio kept the existing bar and restored the tavern’s walk-up window. Proeber led the charge on decor, sourcing retro office supplies from flea markets and vintage stores. Typewriters, briefcases and stained glass chandeliers now fill the space alongside beer signs and a framed photo of the late Art Guenther.

“It’s a theme, but it’s still comfy and cozy—it’s not too kitschy,” Proeber said, noting that the bar has received office-themed donations from patrons, some trivial, others deeply sentimental. “This is the kind of stuff that we want people to bring in so they can actually show it off instead of it sitting in a box in someone’s basement.”

And yes, there’s a water cooler. “I hope it leads to some actual water cooler chat,” Proeber said.

On the Menu

Sorge, owner of Black Sheep in Walker’s Point, curated the tavern’s all-day menu, which includes breakfast items like the Cinna-Boss—warm, griddled cinnamon rolls—and the Morning Commuter, an egg sandwich topped with American cheese, boss sauce, bacon or sausage and a crispy hash brown.

Lunch and dinner fare is available after 11 a.m., with options such as Timecard Turner, bratwurst topped with sauerkraut, sauteed onions and boss sauce; Bologna Policy, featuring thick-cut fried bologna on white bread with lettuce, tomato, yellow mustard and mayo; and No Meat, Still Neat, a vegetarian black bean patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle mayo.

On the side, patrons can choose from bar snacks like bacon strips, chips and pickled eggs. Working overtime? A pack of cigarettes or zyn nicotine pouches—available for purchase at the bar—might be more your speed.

Your Office has 10 signature cocktails, including a bacon-infused old fashioned and a PTO Spritz with cava, coconut-infused aperol, hibiscus La Croix and an orange slice garnish. Beer, wine and THC seltzers are also available, along with non-alcoholic drinks like soda, juice and coffee.

Mobile ordering and walk-up service at the retractable front window offer convenience for guests on the go.

Games and Entertainment

Your Office will screen the Green Bay Packers and other games on its wall-mounted TVs and plans to eventually host game nights for trivia, Euchre, cards and more. A back room has been converted into a gaming area featuring Luck Lake machines, a sweepstakes-style platform that allows players to compete for prizes online.

Proeber praised the tavern’s staff as a major draw, noting that a number of Milwaukee’s “legacy bartenders” sought employment at Your Office due to its history. “The staff is unbelievable,” she said. “Chances are, people that visit will know the bartender behind the bar.”

A grand opening celebration is set for Nov. 14–16, featuring meat and cheese raffles, guest bartenders and more. Starting Oct. 22, Your Office will open daily from 7:30 a.m. until bar close.

Photos

