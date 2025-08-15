Legendary Dive Bar Owner Dies

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Pour one out for Art Guenther and Just Art’s Saloon.

The well-known dive bar owner and operator passed away Thursday of natural causes at the age of 80.

For 45 years, Guenther operated his namesake tavern at 181 S. 2nd St. in Walker’s Point. In a throwback to taverns of another era, Guenter also lived above the bar.

“Art’s personality was magnetic, and his bar became the favorite gathering place of folks from all walks of life. You never knew who you’d run into at Just Art’s. A favorite hangout of law enforcement, neighbors, business leaders, politicians, lawyers and doctors, Art made everyone feel welcome and at home in his own style. His quick wit, familiar jokes and encyclopedic mind, assured that all his guests would find good conversation, laughter and fellowship. Art had few filters, and sharing his strong opinions was simply his charming style,” wrote friend, regular and PR maven Craig Peterson in publicly announcing the news on social media.

The bar was a classic dive with prices so low unsuspecting customers couldn’t believe it was a stone’s throw from the Historic Third Ward.

It also regularly had a familiar face behind the bar that wasn’t afraid to tell you what he thought or crack a joke.

“To his friends and regulars, Art was the glue that held friendships together. His sometimes-gruff demeanor hid a soft and caring heart that always had food on hand for stray cats and close friends, and a welcoming ear to share your problems,” wrote Peterson.

The bar is currently closed.

It sits between two parking lots on a stretch of S. 2nd Street that has seen dramatic change in the past 15 years. Rite-Hite Holding Corporation opened its corporate headquarters around the corner from the bar in 2023 and later acquired and demolished the large former seed warehouse that divided by the bar from the campus.

Guenther, who was known to joke about retirement for several decades, more recently had publicly floated the idea to customers of cashing out Rite-Hite.

“More information on arrangements will be shared as it becomes available,” wrote Peterson of a service.

Guenther was among the last of his kind in Milwaukee, especially near Downtown: a dive bar operator that is inseparable from the bar itself.

George Vomberg was a peer until his 2021 passing at the age of 88. Vomberg owned and operated George’s Pub to the southeast. Jesus Camacho, who owns Camacho’s Bar on S. 6th St., is another.

Guenther opened his namesake saloon after prior tenant Flame, an LGBTQ+ tavern, suffered a fire.

For more on the bar and its proprietor, see our 2014 profile and a profile of Guenther.

He operated Just Art’s as the neighborhood shifted from an industrial hub to the trendy place to open a restaurant and develop an apartment building, but Just Art’s and Guenther never changed. You could always rely on Guenther for a shot, beer, bar dice and off-the-wall joke.

2024 Photos

