Bucks Reveal New Food and Drink Offerings For 2025-26 Season

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks fans will soon have a fire in their belly, and not just for action on the court. A new food and beverage lineup brings flame-grilled meats, spicy sausages and more to Fiserv Forum for the 2025-26 season—a shot at satisfying cravings for everything from fresh-baked cookies to another championship run.

The refreshed menu debuts Oct. 22, when the Bucks face the Washington Wizards in their regular season opener.

Key additions include a new sandwich concept, Slice and Roll; expanded offerings from returning vendor Flourchild Pizza and the debut of King’s Hawaiian pretzel bites, available outside Section 103. Fiserv is also jumping on the dirty soda trend with its new beverage stand, Fizz, selling non-alcoholic sodas “spiked” with flavored syrups, coconut cream and more.

“Our culinary team is always hard at work coming up with unique specials and new menu items that will resonate with our fans,” said Mason Gohlke, vice president of hospitality for Fiserv Forum and Deer District. “We are committed to creating a world-class experience at Fiserv Forum, and we know this means adapting and innovating our menus as we progress throughout the season.”

At Mezzanine Club, fans can expect new items such as chicken al pastor tacos, loaded corn dogs, Reuben sandwiches and Cream City cheesesteaks, along with a rotating game day special. Smokestack has expanded its menu with “giant” bone-in beef ribs, Mecca Burger Bar is introducing loaded fries and Southside Market is adding loaded baked potatoes. Partnerships with Nathan’s Famous all-beef hot dogs and Johnsonville continue throughout the arena.

On the beverage side, Fiserv will offer Milwaukee-made Calypso lemonade, CORE Water, Skimmers hard iced teas and Jack Daniel’s blackberry whiskey with its existing selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

An updated menu for suite holders includes curated packages with entrees such as whiskey-glazed short ribs, sushi and bone-in tomahawk, along with tableside salads and the iconic dessert cart filled with baked goods, chocolate and candy.

“The new menus reflect a bold commitment to innovation, quality and global flair,” said Marlene Duke, senior executive chef for Fiserv Forum and Deer District. “We’re proud to offer fans a food experience as exciting and memorable as the game itself.”

New Retail

In addition to fresh food and beverages, fans can look forward to new products at the Milwaukee Bucks Pro Shop.

Highlights include on-court jackets and shooting shirts worn by players during warmups, as well as a new collection from Bucks in Six, a lifestyle brand offering custom-designed sweaters, jean jackets and sweatshirts available exclusively at the pro shop.

Bango’s Workshop, launching in early November outside Section 109, will let fans personalize jerseys, T-shirts, hats, hoodies, basketballs and more with patches, embroidery or laser engraving.

The Reserve

Oct. 22 will also mark the launch of The Reserve, an exclusive lounge for courtside season ticket holders.

The Reserve will bring a full bar, white-glove service and a curated menu from James Beard-nominated chef Justin Carlisle to a 2,694-square-foot former media center.

For more information, see Urban Milwaukee’s previous reporting.

Photos