East Side Pizza Spot Adding Lunch Service

The long-running Lisa’s Pizza will take its next step under new ownership next month, launching daily lunch service on Nov. 3.

The new hours continue a steady expansion under Hannah O’Hara and Dean Rein, who took over the restaurant, 2961 N. Oakland Ave. in early 2024. Since then, the partners have added late-night service and additional weekdays to the schedule.

“That’s grown our business pretty substantially, and I think customers really appreciate the consistency and knowing that if they want a Lisa’s pizza, they can have it,” Rein said.

The restaurant plans to open at 11 a.m. for lunch, offering its typical menu of pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and sides—with the exception of Detroit-style pies, which O’Hara said can be time-consuming to prepare.

However, the lunch crowd can still enjoy a selection of tavern-style pies—known for their cracker-thin crust—including pesto-vegetable, Hawaiian heat and Buffalo varieties, along with entrees like spaghetti, meatball subs, and Italian-inspired salads. Eggplant fries, jalapeño poppers and other fried finger foods are also available.

O’Hara said she hopes to expand the menu with additional sandwich options in the future.

After nearly two years at the helm, O’Hara and Rein said they feel Lisa’s is heading in the right direction. “I think things have been going really well,” O’Hara said. “We’ve been seeing a lot of people come through.”

In addition to daily service, the restaurant has hosted events such as wedding rehearsals and graduations, and has expanded catering services across the city, including serving late-night pizzas at multiple weddings—a trend O’Hara says has gained traction over the past year.

“It’s really cool to be a part of people’s special days,” she said.

The business has also achieved a personal dream for O’Hara and Rein, who debuted a new logo after taking ownership. “My goal at the beginning was to go out in the world and actually see my logo—and now I see it all the time,” O’Hara said. “It’s so heartwarming.”

Lisa’s Pizza is currently open Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Lunch service will begin at 11 a.m. starting Nov. 3.

