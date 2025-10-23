Ouzo Cafe is Closed

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Ouzo Cafe, a downtown spot known for its Greek dishes and drinks, has closed its doors after 21 years in business.

The restaurant broke the news with a letter posted on the front door, thanking the community for its support.

“Our passion for Greek cuisine and our wonderful customers has always kept us committed to Ouzo Cafe,” the note reads. “It was our commitment to our customers, and their commitment to supporting us, that helped Ouzo Cafe to endure the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ouzo’s final day of service was Oct. 18.

The restaurant’s sign was removed earlier this week and paper has gone up over its windows, suggesting future plans for the storefront at 776 N. Milwaukee St. In the announcement, Ouzo hinted that the space won’t be vacant for long.

“While we will miss serving all of you, we can tell you that another local business is moving in, and the wonderful owners share our passion for food and community.”

As of Thursday afternoon, no new permits had been submitted for the building.

Nickey Pappas and her family opened Ouzo Cafe in 2004, bringing authentic Greek cuisine such as souvlaki, gyro and spanakopita to the East Town neighborhood. The restaurant was also known for keftedes—seasoned Greek meatballs—as well as Athenian chicken and moussaka, a comforting eggplant and potato dish layered with ground beef, herbs and cheese.

The restaurant served several varieties of its namesake, anise-flavored liquor, along with beer, wine, cocktails and hard seltzers.

Though no longer operating a physical dining room, Ouzo plans to continue its catering services. The business can be reached by email at ouzocafecatering@gmail.com.

Pappas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

