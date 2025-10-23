New Restaurant Will Replace ‘The Original’ On East Side

'Casualizing the place' is how owners describe the change.

The Original is getting a sequel.

OG Pub & Grille, a casual reimagining of the former East Side restaurant, is slated to open at 2498 N. Bartlett Ave.

The new business plans to maintain core elements of its predecessor—including signature cocktails and an elevated food program. A key difference, said owner Craig Rzepka, will be accessibility.

“Basically what we’re doing is casualizing the place—making it a little more approachable for the neighborhood,” said Rzepka, who previously ran The Original with his brother, Eric.

Interior changes could include new TVs and a relaxed layout that replaces formal table settings with high-tops and standing room. Aside from that, Rzepka aims to preserve the previous restaurant’s cozy feel, characterized by an ornate bar, low lighting and vintage decor.

The Original Executive Chef Matthew Bruns will return to the kitchen with a menu of pub fare that Rzepka describes as hearty, approachable and always scratch-made. Dishes could include shareable appetizers such as deep-fried pickles with ranch aioli, poutine, mini sliders and haystack onion rings, alongside entrees like chicken wings, smashburgers and a Chicago-style hot dog—a nod to Rzepka’s Windy City roots.

A proposed menu also lists weekly specials, including a traditional fish fry with all the fixings, wing Wednesday and “White People Taco Tuesday”—celebrating the non-authentic but undeniably delicious combination of flour tortillas, ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.

In addition to regular daily service, the restaurant plans to offer a late-night menu, Sunday brunch and an extended industry brunch on Mondays.

OG will serve beer, classic cocktails, and a rotating selection of seasonal drinks developed by Rzepka during his time at The Original.

With nearly three decades of industry experience, Rzepka said he’s eager to channel his expertise into a new project. “I have 26 years in this business,” he said. “I’m taking a little bit of what I’ve learned over the course of my life and I want to apply it to this restaurant—just like I did at the Original, but now in a different format.”

A license application for OG Pub & Grille is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If all goes well, the business could open as early as November, Rzepka said.

The business posts regular updates to its Facebook page.

