Entrepreneur-Focused Cafe Is Closing

BizStarts Community Market's last day is Nov. 22, but organization will continue.

BizStarts Community Market will close its Walker’s Point location next month after two years of showcasing local entrepreneurs, the organization announced Monday.

Since opening in October 2023, the cafe and retail store at 161 S. 1st St. has highlighted handmade products from small business owners alongside a menu of coffees, teas and snacks.

While the physical space is soon to shut down, BizStarts plans to continue supporting small businesses with the launch of a new partner network connecting entrepreneurs with Milwaukee-area stores.

“BizStarts saw an opportunity to serve more entrepreneurs in more spaces and developed a program that bridges the gaps between retailers and small business owners,” Chairman Glenn Margraff said in a statement.

Margraff noted that there is no “one-size-fits-all” approach—some businesses are better suited to boutique settings, while others are a match for larger retailers. By providing access to multiple retail spaces, BizStarts can “generate a greater impact” for participating businesses, added President Patrick Snyder.

Dan Steininger launched BizStarts in 2008 to support business owners—particularly those from underserved communities—through networking, entrepreneurial education, hands-on training and mentorship.

Over the past two years, the community market has partnered with more than 55 small business vendors, serving as a “retail laboratory” where entrepreneurs can test products, gather customer feedback and gain experience expanding to additional locations. The space also hosts frequent pop-ups, with 40 events held in 2025 alone.

The market’s final day of operation will be Nov. 22. Leading up to the closure, visitors can expect sales on cafe offerings including Vennture Brew Co. coffee, Hen’s Deli bagels, baked goods from Midwest SAD and lunchboxes prepared by Tapas Ricas. Non-coffee options include herbal tea from Mi Casita Herbs, OSO Chai, Soul Brew Kombucha, Aunt Mandas Ginger Juice and Delta Boy Sea Moss.

The retail space features plants, art, jewelry, clothing and more from dozens of vendors, with pop-ups expected to continue for much of next month.

Following the closure, many makers will continue to offer their products at Milwaukee locations including Indigo Plant Collective, Ursa, GoodLand Home & Goods, Diverse Dining Market, Bronzeville Collective and Outpost Natural Foods.

“I truly love every single one of our entrepreneurs, and they will all be missed,” said BizStarts manager Valerie Schuessler, who has worked with the market for over a year and a half.

BizStarts Community Market is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Businesses interested in joining the new retail partner network can contact Snyder at psnyder@bizstarts.com.

