Among the moody decor that defines the dining room at Mother’s—a mix of antiques, curiosities and thrifted treasures—an altar to Hekate oversees all.

The ancient Greek goddess of magic, witchcraft and crossroads holds special significance for chef-owner Vanessa Rose, who later this month will offer a tailor-made tasting menu in her honor.

Mother’s, 2900 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., will break from regular service on Oct. 20 for its Deipnon Tasting Menu, celebrating the New Moon and Hekate’s monthly feast day.

The eight-course meal leans heavily on seafood, opening with a chili crisp crab croissant, then moving on to red snapper ceviche, grilled octopus and velveted scallop with apple-parsnip soup.

Guests can also expect caramelized leek galette with chard and goat cheese, followed by Old Bay shrimp with a Thai twist. The meal concludes with two creative desserts: passion fruit gelee with candied olive and frozen long pepper yogurt, and sesame oil cake with halva cream and Asian pear.

The full, pescatarian-friendly menu is available to view online. Left Bank wine will provide pairings.

Tickets are now available to purchase online, but are selling fast. As of publication, one time slot remains at 6:15 p.m. The tasting menu is $160 per person, with optional wine pairings for $125. Gratuity is included.

EsterEv Sets Reopening Date, Changes Format

The familiar sounds of EsterEv—swishing aprons, amicable chatter, clattering dishware—abruptly went silent in May after water damage forced the restaurant into an extended closure. While its staff and signature dishes found a temporary platform through local and regional pop-ups, there’s no place quite like home. “You don’t realize how much your identity is tied to a space until that space is gone,” co-owner Dan Jacobs wrote in an online post. Soon, the restaurant will take the leap from “we’re still here” to “welcome back,” reopening its Bay View dining room, 2165 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., on Nov. 5. EsterEv returns with a new format, breaking from its traditional fixed menu and shifting instead to a la carte service. The 16-item menu features favorites like the caviar tater tot and pelmeni, along with a selection of new, seasonally-inspired dishes.

Read the full article

MobCraft Hosting Grand Reopening Party

MobCraft Beer is kicking off its next chapter in Milwaukee with a weekend-long grand opening celebration. The brewery, which re-launched Sept. 12 under new ownership after nearly a 10-month hiatus, is inviting guests for three days of live music, craft beer and community at its Walker’s Point taproom, 505 S. 5th St. From Oct. 10 through 12, MobCraft will feature a rotating lineup of guest taps—a temporary stand-in as the brewery ramps up production—while giving visitors a first look at upcoming beer offerings. Once fully operational, co-owner Sarah Halstead plans to revive the brewery’s popular crowdsourced beer program, which previously led to creations like Vanilla Wafer Porter and Barrel Berry. The current menu includes a gluten-free beer from Madison-based ALT Brew, kombucha, draft cocktails, ciders and snacks such as giant soft pretzels, spinach dip, cheesy garlic bread and pizzas.

Read the full article

Restaurant Closes Rather Than Deal With National Avenue Construction

Read the full article

New Soul Food Spot For Villard Avenue

A new soul food restaurant, Tasty Flavors, is slated to open at 3510 W. Villard Ave., replacing longtime operator Tony’s BBQ Unlimited. Originally launched as a mobile operation, Tasty Flavors specializes in comfort-forward dishes such as pork chops, ribs, and catfish, with sides including collard greens, rice and gravy, and sweet potatoes. The proposed brick-and-mortar would bring those offerings and more to the Old North Milwaukee building, which has operated as a barbecue restaurant for more than three decades. While the space has historically been takeout-focused, Tasty Flavors plans to expand on-site seating in its 2,628-square-foot location and update the restrooms, according to a license application.

Read the full article

Cannabis Lounge Opens in Walker’s Point

Hartford-based Canna Bloom Farmacy has expanded with a new lounge in Walker’s Point, inviting guests to explore its cannabis flower, extracts, edibles and infused beverages in a social setting. Unlike traditional retail-focused dispensaries, the new lounge at 161 S. 1st St. is designed as a gathering place, featuring bar and table seating, on-site consumption options and knowledgeable staff to guide visitors through their experience. Co-owner Stephanie Lembke said she aims to provide an alternative to tavern culture, especially for younger crowds trending away from alcohol consumption. “THC drinks have been skyrocketing, where alcohol [consumption] has been going down,” Lembke said. “I wanted to have a safe place for people to come and hang out and socialize, where they don’t feel pressured into drinking alcohol.”

Read the full article

New Restaurant Slated For Heaven’s Table Space

Read the full article

Anodyne Refusing to Bargain With Workers’ Union

Anodyne Coffee workers are demanding that the Milwaukee area coffee chain bargain a contract with their union. This year, workers organized a union with the help of the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH). In June, a majority of the employees voted in favor of union representation during a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) supervised election. The company that owns Anodyne, Fairwave Holdings LLC, still has not recognized the union and agreed to bargain a contract. Instead, according to MASH, Fairwave has appealed the results of the June election twice. The latest appeal was filed Sept. 30, one day before the federal government shutdown. The Anodyne workers’ union is now planning a public campaign demanding that Fairwave representatives come to the bargaining table.

Read the full article

Popular Indian Restaurant Relocating

Read the full article

Bartolotta’s Celebrates 30 Years of Lake Park Bistro

When Paul Bartolotta recalls the final lead-up to opening Lake Park Bistro, he doesn’t think of menu creation, employee meetings or advertising. Instead, the most prominent memories are of his late brother and partner, Joe. A week from launch and already over budget, the brothers looked around at the restaurant’s blank walls and went with the quickest, cheapest solution that came to mind. “Joe and I ran to a couple of bookstores, bought a bunch of French posters and artwork, took a razor knife and cut them out,” Bartolotta told Rotary Club of Milwaukee members during a recent appearance. “And of course, Joe was putting up the pictures on the wall with a screwdriver, and of course he didn’t bother using a level so they’re all crooked.” Halfway through, Joe glanced down from the ladder where he stood to ask, “Do you think anybody’s ever going to look at these?” Three decades, numerous awards and countless meals later, it’s safe to say the answer is yes.

Read the full article

Restaurant and Bakery Proposed For Historic Mitchell Street

Read the full article

Inaugural Vegan Restaurant Week Scheduled

Read the full article

Barbecue Restaurant Eyes East Side

Read the full article

Overnight Fire Closes Glorioso’s

At Glorioso’s Italian Market on Friday morning, the familiar aroma of fresh pastries and pasta sauce was replaced by that of acrid smoke. An overnight fire on the second floor in the early hours of Oct. 3 caused damage to parts of the building at 1011 E. Brady St., co-owner Carmine Presta told Urban Milwaukee. No injuries were reported, though the market will likely remain closed for at least two weeks. “A lot of smoke went through the store,” Presta said, noting that the 1907 building didn’t sustain any structural damage. “A lot of it will be cleaning … so hopefully we can get the store back open as soon as possible.” Presta said the fire broke out around 3:30 a.m., in either the laundry room or the server room, which are located next to each other. Additional updates are expected following assessment and inspection.

Read the full article

Marcus Debuts Revamped Dining Concepts at River Center

Read the full article