New Restaurant Slated For Heaven’s Table Space

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Heaven’s Table BBQ ended its six-year run on Tuesday. But as owner Jason Alston prepares to begin a new chapter, he’s not extinguishing the smoker—he’s passing the torch.

Industry veteran Ken Hughes and his niece, Debra Tyler, plan to open a new restaurant in the space at 5507 W. North Ave., serving fried chicken, fish, scratch-made soul food and Alston’s signature smoked meats.

Ribs, brisket, chicken and pulled pork—all Heaven’s Table mainstays—are expected to return at the incoming restaurant, Flava House. It’s a windfall for neighbors and barbecue fans who lamented the closure.

“We’re going to keep that same tradition going, and we’ll be able to tap Jason when we need him,” Hughes said of the pitmaster. “He’s been a big, big help.”

The proposed menu also includes burgers, cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches, wings, catfish and perch, along with sides such as collard greens, baked beans, macaroni and cheese and French fries.

Tyler, an experienced home chef, will lead the kitchen at Flava House, where she plans to showcase her barbecue skills along with a variety of other dishes. Hughes said she developed her talents from an early age, watching and learning from her mother and grandmother.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Hughes brings both business and kitchen experience, having partnered with his wife, Tonya, to launch Dawg City. The couple, along with Alesha Fitzgerald, also operate Pop City Gourmet Popcorn. Both concepts are located within 3rd Street Market Hall.

The 740-square-foot North Avenue restaurant offers limited on-site seating—room for six indoors and patio dining when weather allows—but may eventually expand into a larger dining area, Hughes said. Takeout will also be available.

A license application for Flava House is pending before the City of Milwaukee. Hughes said he plans to open the restaurant as soon as possible after city approval.

Once open, the restaurant plans to operate Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Photos

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.