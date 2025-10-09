MobCraft Hosting Grand Reopening Party

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

MobCraft Beer is kicking off its next chapter in Milwaukee with a weekend-long grand opening celebration.

The brewery, which re-launched Sept. 12 under new ownership after nearly a 10-month hiatus, is inviting guests for three days of live music, craft beer and community at its Walker’s Point taproom, 505 S. 5th St.

From Oct. 10 through 12, MobCraft will feature a rotating lineup of guest taps—a temporary stand-in as the brewery ramps up production—while giving visitors a first look at upcoming beer offerings. Once fully operational, co-owner Sarah Halstead plans to revive the brewery’s popular crowdsourced beer program, which previously led to creations like Vanilla Wafer Porter and Barrel Berry.

The current menu includes a gluten-free beer from Madison-based ALT Brew, kombucha, draft cocktails, ciders and snacks such as giant soft pretzels, spinach dip, cheesy garlic bread and pizzas.

The brewery returns with a renewed focus on community, spotlighting local musicians and artists during the grand opening while encouraging connection through activities like cribbage, yoga and tasting events.

“This brewery has always meant so much to us, and we can’t wait to carry forward its tradition while adding our own fresh ideas,” Halstead said in a statement. “Expect the same great beer you love, plus some fun new twists, events, and reasons to gather with friends and family.”

Halstead, MobCraft’s former director of finance and HR, co-owns the brewery with her husband, Mike. The couple purchased the business from founder Henry Schwartz following its November 2024 closure.

A full schedule of reopening events is available to view online. Weekend highlights include daily performances featuring artists like Anna Marie, Lost Flamingo and Overflow; a free-to-play bags challenge; a cribbage tournament and free Vinyasa yoga led by Ashley Haan. The weekend will conclude with a screening of the Green Bay Packers game at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.

MobCraft is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The kitchen shuts down one hour before close.

