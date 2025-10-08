Sophie Bolich

New Soul Food Spot For Villard Avenue

Tasty Flavors would replace longtime barbecue spot in Old North Milwaukee.

By - Oct 8th, 2025 05:19 pm
Tony's BBQ Unlimited. Photo taken March 12, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene. All Rights Reserved.

3510 W. Villard Ave. Photo taken March 12, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene. All Rights Reserved.

A new soul food restaurant, Tasty Flavors, is slated to open at 3510 W. Villard Ave., replacing longtime operator Tony’s BBQ Unlimited.

Originally launched as a mobile operation, Tasty Flavors specializes in comfort-forward dishes such as pork chops, ribs, and catfish, with sides including collard greens, rice and gravy, and sweet potatoes.

The proposed brick-and-mortar would bring those offerings and more to the Old North Milwaukee building, which has operated as a barbecue restaurant for more than three decades.

While the space has historically been takeout-focused, Tasty Flavors plans to expand on-site seating in its 2,628-square-foot location and update the restrooms, according to a license application.

Detrick Hutson Jr. would lead the new business, which is expected to open in early December. In addition to food service, Hutson has applied for licenses to serve alcohol and offer entertainment including amusement machines.

The latest proposal follows a period of change for the barbecue spot. In 2022, after more than 30 years in business, owner Tony Sephus sold the restaurant to Brandalynn Cheatham. Although she initially planned to maintain the existing operation, Cheatham later rebranded it as Moms House BBQ. She also owns Ashley’s Bar-B-Que on Center Street and Ashley’s Que Too on Lisbon Avenue. Sephus briefly retired before reviving his original concept as Tony’s on North, which continues to operate today.

Two additional businesses are set to open nearby. Burger and sandwich shop Pak Daman is planning its second location at 3809 W. Villard Ave., while Taste Social Lounge is proposed at 4923 W. Villard Ave.

A license application for Tasty Flavors is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the restaurant’s proposed hours would be 10 a.m. to midnight daily.

Hutson did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

