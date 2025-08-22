New Bar and Lounge Proposed For Villard Avenue

Taste Lounge Social aims to bring "something different" to the area, with wagyu, craft cocktails, jazz and more.

A former Dallas bar manager is channeling his expertise into a new venture on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side, promising a departure from the food, drink and entertainment typically associated with the area.

Mark Cannon, with business partner and friend Clyde Boyd, plans to open Taste Social Lounge at 4923 W. Villard Ave., formerly home of Jack’s Executive Bistro.

The proposed business would bring a new look and feel to the building, said Cannon, who envisions an upscale space for patrons 25 and over, featuring a curated menu of steak, seafood and craft cocktails.

“I just got tired of going to the same types of establishments here in Milwaukee,” he said. When you go to most bars, they just have fried chicken and pizza—I want to switch it up.”

Cannon and Boyd are collaborating with a chef out of Arizona to design a food menu, with possible items including wagyu, oysters and scallops. These dishes will likely be limited to Fridays and Saturdays, Cannon said.

On the bar side, guests can expect standard offerings and classic cocktails, along with unique options like passion fruit lemon drops and the Grand Hennessy—inspired by the cult-favorite from Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen. Cannon’s go-to, a blend of pineapple and Don Julio 1942, will also be featured.

“I want things to be different,” Cannon said. “So I’m gonna do drinks that they don’t serve in Wisconsin.”

The lounge plans to highlight musical acts, including jazz and blues, targeting those seeking a laid-back experience. Cannon hopes to further tailor the atmosphere by implementing a dress code.

Over the coming months, Cannon plans to renovate the building to match his vision, featuring a matte black and rich purple color scheme. Plans also call for new windows, floors, ceilings, furniture and exterior paint.

The previous business, Jack’s Executive Bistro, closed in July 2024 after the Common Council voted not to renew its license, citing a security-involved shooting. The troubled nightclub also served a 20-day suspension in 2023 after a video surfaced showing strippers performing in its private event space.

Another business, Bistro 4923, was proposed prior to Taste Lounge Social, but never opened. Cannon will lease the lounge space from building owner JKH Investments, LLC.

A license application for Taste Social Lounge is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. A final opening date will depend on licensing and construction timelines, though Cannon hopes to open by the end of the year.

The business’s proposed hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from noon to 1:30 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from noon to 2:30 a.m.