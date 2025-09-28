Plus: New oyster bar, trouble at ELMNT and a closer look at Korean cuisine.

All the flavor, none of the fish.

Sushi Tuesdays have returned to Temple Goddess following the plant-based restaurant’s move to its standalone space at 1978 N. Farwell Ave.

The weekly menu features a variety of traditional rolls—spicy tuna, avocado, unagi—with a vegan twist: each is completely fish-free. A signature Temple Roll with sweet and spicy mango, along with spring rolls and edamame, is also available, and salmon is expected to join the lineup soon.

Temple Goddess previously operated as a vendor at Crossroads Collective, but closed alongside the food hall in May 2025. It reopened in its current space the following month.

The restaurant’s everyday menu includes soups, salads, wraps, all-day breakfast and soul food specials with a blend of Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, Asian and American influences. Featured items include falafel served in a housemade wrap; mushroom shawarma with house dukkah and a BLT-inspired wrap. The full menu is available to view online.

Temple Goddess is open Sunday through Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sushi is available only on Tuesdays. Due to high demand, owners Eve Savva and Gregory Cilmi encourage diners to order ahead online or by calling 262-278-3363.

Barbecue Restaurant Sets Closing Date

Heaven’s Table BBQ is winding down its tenure on Milwaukee’s West Side, with plans to serve its final slabs of ribs on Oct. 7. Owner Jason Alston broke the news in a social media post Friday morning, inviting guests to “come have a seat at ‘our table'” one last time. “What an AMAZING journey it has been of endurance, strength, growth and friendship!,” Alston wrote. “The memories we shared will forever have a special place in our hearts. Alston began barbecuing as a hobby, inspired by countless hours spent watching his uncle and grandfather at the grill. He later attended culinary school at Milwaukee Area Technical College, which led him to positions with SURG Restaurant Group and Marquette University‘s Alumni Memorial Union.

City Revokes License of Southside Bar After Drug Discovery

The Common Council voted to shut down a southside bar on Tuesday after authorities discovered 60 grams of cocaine, multiple firearms, marijuana and “a large amount of U.S. currency” in the building.

Residents Attempt License Revocation For Southside Bar

Expressing fear over gunshots, suspected drug activity and patron disputes, a group of southside residents filed for a revocation hearing against Club 69 earlier this month.

Police Ask Council To Close Downtown Nightclub

The city has taken a major step toward shutting down ELMNT Lounge, 618 N. Water St.

Stolen Gun Leads City to Suspend Harambee Convenience Store

Last spring, a customer at Third Street Quick Mart stole an employee’s firearm from the counter. The store’s response, along with circumstances surrounding the incident, drew scrutiny from city officials, ultimately resulting in a 10-day suspension for its food dealers license. The suspension went into effect Tuesday after a unanimous Milwaukee Common Council vote and will continue through Oct. 2. It follows an earlier recommendation from the licenses committee, which held a hearing for the Harambee business, 3249 N. 3rd St., on Sept. 12. The suspension does not affect the store’s tobacco license, meaning it can continue to sell products during the 10 days, along with prepackaged food that does not require temperature control, which is exempt from food dealers licensure. At the hearing, owner Abdel Jawad Hamed told committee members that employees carry weapons for safety. He referenced the April 24 theft, noting that bulletproof glass typically prevents customers from reaching over the counter. On that day, however, the adjustable window was open wider than usual.

Sushi Bar Planned at Former Interval Space

For the past decade, 1600 N. Jackson St. has operated as a coffee shop—first as Pleasant Kafe, then as Interval. Now, a Food Network champion is taking over, aiming to lure diners with upscale, seasonal sushi. “Sushi Master” alum Jason Morimoto and Screaming Tuna co-owner are partnering to launch Nakama in the Lower East Side building, with plans to offer intimate omakase dinners at the lower-level bar and an a la carte menu of hand rolls and small plates in the upper dining room. Fresh off his win in the Food Network competition, Morimoto said he felt empowered to take his sushi practice to the next level—and that the local dining scene was finally ready for it. “I’ve always dreamed of having an omakase restaurant in the last two decades [of my career],” Morimoto said. “That’s always been on my mind, but the idea of an omakase in the Midwest—or Milwaukee even—was something that I just didn’t fully believe in at the time.”

MobCraft Beer is Back in Business

Less than a year after closing its doors in Walker’s Point, MobCraft Beer has returned under new ownership. The brewery, 505 S. 5th St. reopened Sept. 12 with a list of guest taps and snacks—including MobCraft’s signature pizzas. Sarah Halstead, a former employee, now runs the business with her husband, Michael. The Sept. 15 reopening was met with enthusiasm from fans. “We’ve had just a really fantastic response from the community and from customers—both previous and new ones who have stopped in,” said Halstead, who served as MobCraft’s director of finance and HR from 2019 through 2023. “Everyone has been incredibly supportive.” The mural-covered taproom remains largely unchanged, with communal seating and high-top tables indoors and a sunny outdoor patio overlooking the 6th Street Roundabout.

Doner Kebab Restaurant Plans Milwaukee Location

While playing club soccer in Germany, Ray Ramic was a regular at the doner kebab stands surrounding most fields. The street food — shaved, spit-roasted meat wrapped in fresh flatbread — was a favorite among fans and players alike, ideal for a post-game or practice meal. After moving to the U.S. in 2000, Ramic struggled to find a suitable replacement. “I was really missing that here,” he said. In 2023, after more than two decades stateside, the athlete-turned-entrepreneur opened Doner Kebab in Hartford, WI. What began as a taste of home for Ramic quickly became a regional favorite, drawing customers from Oshkosh, Chicago and even Iowa. Now, the business is set to expand with a second location. This time in Milwaukee. The new restaurant, also called Doner Kebab, is planned for 138 E. Capitol Dr., formerly home to Wing Zone. Ramic said he chose the site partly as a favor to fans. “A majority of my customers are really out of Milwaukee,” he said, noting that he expects a positive response from both locals and out-of-towners.

Cafe Hollander Sets Reopening in Tosa

Cafe Hollander, shuttered for more than seven weeks after last month’s historic flooding event, is set to reopen Friday with a fresh look and a weekend-long welcome-back celebration. The Wauwatosa restaurant, 7677 W. State St., has been partially operational since early September, opening its bar and patio to coincide with TosaFest. However, its full return marks “a major milestone,” according to ownership at Lowlands Group. “We’re really excited for the community to see the new shine on Hollander,” CEO Eric Wagner said in a statement. “Our team has put forth a herculean effort to get us to this point, and we are thrilled to be reopening this week.” The renovations, prompted by floodwater reaching up to four feet deep in parts of the building, extend beyond basic repairs. The lower-level kitchen has been completely rebuilt to maximize efficiency for brunch, lunch and dinner service. “It might be the fastest full kitchen remodel in history,” Wagner said.

Oyster Bar Opens in Bay View

Coastal flavors, Midwest comfort. That’s the promise at Outlaw Oyster, where caviar and lobster claws mingle with smashburgers and smoked fish. The seafood restaurant, sibling to Crafty Cow, got its start as a pop-up at the burger joint’s Wauwatosa location. A second Outlaw Oyster debuted last week in in Bay View, at 2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The new spot is equal parts kitschy and cool, with disco ball planters, mismatched serving plates and tabletop votives crowned with recycled oyster shells. Cool-toned lighting casts a deep-sea glow over the restaurant at sundown. Its menu marries flavors from Northeast to Northwoods, offering shareable snacks and bites including tinned fish and crackers, octopus hot dogs and an assortment of oysters on the half shell.

Five Ingredients With a Foodie: Jenny Lee

Editor: This is the fourth installment of a new series in which Urban Milwaukee will explore five ingredients and how to use them with Milwaukee chefs, growers and caterers. Jenny Lee pops a perilla leaf in her mouth and chews. “It has an earthy taste,” she said. “And yes, on the back end, there’s a licorice aftertaste. But combine this leaf with anything—you can put a savory fruit chutney on it or just eat it with rice and gochujang—it’s integral to Korean food.” The chef arrived with a stack of the tender leaves, wrapped in paper towel and tucked into a Ziploc bag en route to dinner plates at Birch. She had hand-picked them that morning from her own plant—the same one that once belonged to her mother.

