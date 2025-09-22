Cafe Hollander Sets Reopening in Tosa

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Cafe Hollander, shuttered for more than seven weeks after last month’s historic flooding event, is set to reopen Friday with a fresh look and a weekend-long welcome-back celebration.

The Wauwatosa restaurant, 7677 W. State St., has been partially operational since early September, opening its bar and patio to coincide with TosaFest. However, its full return marks “a major milestone,” according to ownership at Lowlands Group.

“We’re really excited for the community to see the new shine on Hollander,” CEO Eric Wagner said in a statement. “Our team has put forth a herculean effort to get us to this point, and we are thrilled to be reopening this week.”

The renovations, prompted by floodwater reaching up to four feet deep in parts of the building, extend beyond basic repairs. The lower-level kitchen has been completely rebuilt to maximize efficiency for brunch, lunch and dinner service. “It might be the fastest full kitchen remodel in history,” Wagner said.

The restaurant also features refinished flooring throughout the main level and second floor, refreshed restrooms and subtle updates to its bar and appliances. “These updates preserve Hollander’s familiar charm while creating a renewed space for guests to enjoy for years to come,” Lowlands shared in a news release.

Opening weekend will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26 with a complimentary toast on the patio, followed by live music by Keanen Kopplin. Performances continue with Mike Haessler at 4 p.m. Saturday and Jake Williams at 4 p.m. Sunday.

As part of the reopening, Lowlands will donate $1 from every Lowlands Brewing Collaborative bier and $1 for every Lowlands’ signature bloody mary sold between Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 to the Milwaukee Repertory Theater.

The Rep’s production center at 1300 Glenview Pl. was devastated by the flood, which destroyed more than 75,000 props, costumes and set pieces, as well as essential equipment and the stored set of A Christmas Carol. The damage is estimated at $7.5 million.

“Milwaukee Rep is a cornerstone of Milwaukee’s creative life and we’re proud to support their recovery in this small way, just as this community has supported us over the last two months,” Wagner said. “Come by, enjoy your first High Speed Wit back with us, and know that every sip helps contribute to a great cause.”

With the reopening, guests can expect Oktoberfest beers on tap and new seasonal menu items in the coming weeks. Additional perks include door prizes for the first 50 customers on opening night; scratch-off cards offering Hollander merch, free brunch, CityTins and more; and a scavenger hunt for free beer and double points days (Sept. 29 through Oct. 3) for Lowlands Royaal Perks members.

The celebration—and special offerings—represent a “small token of thanks,” Wagner said. “Over the last several weeks, we’ve been overwhelmed by the kindness, the helping hands, and the encouragement from the whole community.”

Starting Friday, Cafe Hollander will return to its regular operating schedule, opening Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

