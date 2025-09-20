Oyster Bar Opens in Bay View

Second location for Outlaw Oyster adjoins Crafty Cow, offering fresh seafood, sandwiches and drinks.

Coastal flavors, Midwest comfort. That’s the promise at Outlaw Oyster, where caviar and lobster claws mingle with smashburgers and smoked fish.

The seafood restaurant, sibling to Crafty Cow, got its start as a pop-up at the burger joint’s Wauwatosa location. A second Outlaw Oyster debuted last week in in Bay View, at 2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The new spot is equal parts kitschy and cool, with disco ball planters, mismatched serving plates and tabletop votives crowned with recycled oyster shells. Cool-toned lighting casts a deep-sea glow over the restaurant at sundown.

Its menu marries flavors from Northeast to Northwoods, offering shareable snacks and bites including tinned fish and crackers, octopus hot dogs and an assortment of oysters on the half shell.

Chef-owner Devin Eichler is particularly attentive to sourcing, ensuring a daily lineup of several oyster varieties shipped fresh from the coast. “The quality is really important to us,” he said.

A high-brow selection of caviar—hackleback sturgeon or salmon roe—can accompany chicken nuggets, oysters, or fill a Midwest SAD bun as a “caviar sammy.”

For a more filling meal, the restaurant offers sandwiches like the “XL” lobster roll, a green goddess shrimp roll and the Driftless TLT with smoked trout, arugula, salt-and-vinegar chips, tomato jam and lemon creme.

Dual happy hours bookend evenings at Outlaw, with all-day specials available on Wednesdays. From 4 to 5 p.m., guests can expect $2 and $3 oysters, discounted snack plates and deals on drinks like Outlaw Beer, Tiny Tinis and oyster shooters. Late-night specials run Thursday through Saturday, 8:30 to 10 p.m., featuring $15 lobster claws, $30 wine bottles and more.

Outlaw Oyster is open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. The business does not accept online reservations, but guests anticipating a busy evening can join a walk-in waitlist through Tock.

Photos

