Oyster Bar Opening Inside Bay View Restaurant

Outlaw Oyster made its debut in early 2025, transforming a semi-hidden space at Crafty Cow‘s Wauwatosa restaurant into an eclectic destination for fresh fish and seafood.

Six months in, the pop-up has emerged as a rare pearl.

Diners flock for the Northeast-meets-Northwoods menu, which offers half-shell oysters and lobster rolls alongside nostalgic Midwestern fare like smoked whitefish dip and a Packer party-worthy pimento cheese ball.

These days, snagging a spot at the 36-seat restaurant often means waiting in a line. Owner Devin Eichler plans to capitalize on that popularity—and whittle down wait times—with a second location set to open next month in Bay View.

“We’ve seen incredible excitement around the concept and knew it was time to give it a second home,” Eichler said in a statement. “This expansion lets us bring Outlaw’s energy to another part of the city and continue building something that feels fresh, fun and deeply rooted in hospitality.”

Similar to its Wauwatosa setup, the second Outlaw Oyster will occupy a portion of Crafty Cow’s Bay View restaurant at 2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The 35-seat dining room will operate alongside Crafty Cow and share the same staff, according to a news release.

“It’s about giving the neighborhood more—from burgers and beer to oysters and crudo—all under one roof,” Eichler said.

A current menu for Outlaw Oyster features a rotating selection of oysters on the half shell, available with hot sauce, mignonette, hot sauce or as a shooter with bloody mary mix and vodka. Additional seafood options include a shrimp cocktail, lobster roll sliders and the octodog, which offers an octopus tentacle in place of a traditional frank.

Whitefish is heavily featured across the menu—a nod to the Northwoods—appearing as a dip and sandwich spread, as well as a component of Outlaw’s seafood platter. The restaurant also serves a selection of tinned and smoked fish, plus a loaded smashburger for those still getting their sea legs.

The new location opens to the public on Sept. 12. Its proposed hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

