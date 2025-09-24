Stolen Gun Leads City to Suspend Harambee Convenience Store

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Last spring, a customer at Third Street Quick Mart stole an employee’s firearm from the counter. The store’s response, along with circumstances surrounding the incident, drew scrutiny from city officials, ultimately resulting in a 10-day suspension for its

The suspension went into effect Tuesday after a unanimous Milwaukee Common Council vote and will continue through Oct. 2. It follows an earlier recommendation from the licenses committee, which held a hearing for the Harambee business, 3249 N. 3rd St., on Sept. 12.

The suspension does not affect the store’s tobacco license, meaning it can continue to sell products during the 10 days, along with prepackaged food that does not require temperature control, which is exempt from food dealers licensure.

At the hearing, owner Abdel Jawad Hamed told committee members that employees carry weapons for safety. He referenced the April 24 theft, noting that bulletproof glass typically prevents customers from reaching over the counter. On that day, however, the adjustable window was open wider than usual.

After the theft, Hamed brought two of his personal firearms—including an AR-15-style rifle—to the store. The stolen gun still hasn’t been recovered.

“We need to ask ourselves what kind of message that’s sending to communities,” said Alderman Alex Brower. “Having a loaded weapon on the counter sends the wrong message.”

Though Hamed initially told committee members that new store policy requires workers to keep guns under the counter and out of sight, he testified during Tuesday’s council meeting that he has since taken further action, removing all firearms from the premises.

“It is important to highlight that aside from this isolated incident, our store has operated for over a year without any violations, suspensions, or complaints,” he said in a statement. “We have always maintained a cooperative relationship with law enforcement and regulatory authorities.”

Hamed also cited stricter hiring practices, improved staff training and a zero-tolerance firearm policy for both customers and staff. “We did take into consideration that we’re in a neighborhood—we do have schools around us, we do have a church around us—we are just there to provide service for the neighborhood and try to give back as much as we can,” Hamed said as part of a plea for council members to drop the suspension.

“While we hear you and understand that your business provides needed services for the area, the idea is that there has to be a consequence for your employees having a pistol right on the counter,” Brower said.

Christal West of Amani United echoed Brower’s concern, criticizing what she called “poor judgment” from business owners across the district. “You are saying, literally, ‘I’m ready for war and I’m ready to mow down anyone.’ That’s what we have our police department for.”

Committee members also took issue with the store’s continued operation after its license expired Aug. 7. When questioned, Hamed said he was unaware of the expiration, but closed the business in early September when he noticed.

Area Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs told committee members that she was “just as disturbed as you all,” noting the “tremendous responsibility” of gun ownership. “I think there was a little lacking on that responsibility that could’ve put many people in danger.”

Alderman Peter Burgelis moved to suspend the license for 10 days, citing “the preponderance of evidence in the police report, aldermanic and applicant testimony that demonstrates the operation results in a threat to the health, safety or welfare of the public.” There were no objections.

“This is a dangerous precedent and a dangerous operator,” Burgelis said.

The full council voted in favor of that motion Sept. 23.

