The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Aurora Demolishing Office Building
Permit request indicates health care provider wants space for different use.
Aug 18th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Biersal Tavern Has Closed
Tavern issued two-word announcement Friday, offering no reason for the decision.
Aug 22nd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
3. MKE County: Parks Department May Close 4 Pools
It’s also planning to permanently close all wading pools by 2035.
Aug 20th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
4. Murphy’s Law: Highest Paid WI CEO Got $23.8 Million in 2024
New report’s stunning numbers. Which 11 WI CEOs got more than $10 million?
Aug 19th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
5. Brunch Restaurant Proposed For Bay View
Axolotl Cafe would bring chilaquiles and cocktails to former Blackwood Brothers.
Aug 19th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
6. Bay View’s Asian Buffet Has Closed
Restaurant formerly known as Hong Kong Seafood Buffet went dark this summer.
Aug 18th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
7. Exterior Facade Goes Up On New Museum
Plus: More items being removed from display at Milwaukee Public Museum.
Aug 19th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
8. Legendary Dive Bar Owner Dies
Art Guenther ran his namesake tavern for 45 years.
Aug 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Now Serving: Wisconsin Breweries Create Packers-Themed Beer
Plus: Burger deals, flood damage and a Deer District shakeup.
Aug 17th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
10. Brew-Jas Seeks New Location in Bay View
Current cafe is on S. 13th. New cafe would offer similar menu of coffee, pastries.
Aug 20th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Steny’s Tavern Celebrates 40 Years with Massive Anniversary Block Party
Aug 12th, 2025 by Press Release
3. Upcoming Long-Term System Ramp Closures in the Hale Interchange
As part of the ongoing I-41/43/894 and Hale Interchange resurfacing project in Milwaukee County, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming impacts scheduled to begin after Labor Day.
Aug 21st, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
5. Statement on the 2025 NGAUS General Conference & Exhibition in Milwaukee
From Common Council President José G. Pérez August 21, 2025
Aug 21st, 2025 by Common Council President Jose Perez
7. Sarah Godlewski Announces Campaign for Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor
Proven statewide leader pledges to fight for working families, invest in our communities and move Wisconsin forward
Aug 20th, 2025 by Sarah Godlewski
10. Scratch-Made Empanadas Coming to Milwaukee Public Market
Aug 21st, 2025 by Milwaukee Public Market
