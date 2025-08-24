Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Aug 24th, 2025 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Aurora Demolishing Office Building

1. Aurora Demolishing Office Building

Permit request indicates health care provider wants space for different use.

Aug 18th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Biersal Tavern Has Closed

2. Biersal Tavern Has Closed

Tavern issued two-word announcement Friday, offering no reason for the decision.

Aug 22nd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Parks Department May Close 4 Pools

3. MKE County: Parks Department May Close 4 Pools

It’s also planning to permanently close all wading pools by 2035.

Aug 20th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Highest Paid WI CEO Got $23.8 Million in 2024

4. Murphy’s Law: Highest Paid WI CEO Got $23.8 Million in 2024

New report’s stunning numbers. Which 11 WI CEOs got more than $10 million?

Aug 19th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Brunch Restaurant Proposed For Bay View

5. Brunch Restaurant Proposed For Bay View

Axolotl Cafe would bring chilaquiles and cocktails to former Blackwood Brothers.

Aug 19th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Bay View’s Asian Buffet Has Closed

6. Bay View’s Asian Buffet Has Closed

Restaurant formerly known as Hong Kong Seafood Buffet went dark this summer.

Aug 18th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Exterior Facade Goes Up On New Museum

7. Exterior Facade Goes Up On New Museum

Plus: More items being removed from display at Milwaukee Public Museum.

Aug 19th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Legendary Dive Bar Owner Dies

8. Legendary Dive Bar Owner Dies

Art Guenther ran his namesake tavern for 45 years.

Aug 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Wisconsin Breweries Create Packers-Themed Beer

9. Now Serving: Wisconsin Breweries Create Packers-Themed Beer

Plus: Burger deals, flood damage and a Deer District shakeup.

Aug 17th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Brew-Jas Seeks New Location in Bay View

10. Brew-Jas Seeks New Location in Bay View

Current cafe is on S. 13th. New cafe would offer similar menu of coffee, pastries.

Aug 20th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha to Continue Passenger Rail Exploration with Proposed Regional Commission

1. Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha to Continue Passenger Rail Exploration with Proposed Regional Commission

 

Aug 19th, 2025 by City of Racine

Steny’s Tavern Celebrates 40 Years with Massive Anniversary Block Party

2. Steny’s Tavern Celebrates 40 Years with Massive Anniversary Block Party

 

Aug 12th, 2025 by Press Release

Upcoming Long-Term System Ramp Closures in the Hale Interchange

3. Upcoming Long-Term System Ramp Closures in the Hale Interchange

As part of the ongoing I-41/43/894 and Hale Interchange resurfacing project in Milwaukee County, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming impacts scheduled to begin after Labor Day.

Aug 21st, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Trump order to keep Michigan coal plant running will mean higher energy bills in Wisconsin

4. Trump order to keep Michigan coal plant running will mean higher energy bills in Wisconsin

 

Aug 19th, 2025 by Clean Wisconsin

Statement on the 2025 NGAUS General Conference & Exhibition in Milwaukee

5. Statement on the 2025 NGAUS General Conference & Exhibition in Milwaukee

From Common Council President José G. Pérez August 21, 2025

Aug 21st, 2025 by Common Council President Jose Perez

Milwaukee County Parks and Partners Unleash New Downtown Dog Park – Celebrate with $19 Annual Passes in 2025

6. Milwaukee County Parks and Partners Unleash New Downtown Dog Park – Celebrate with $19 Annual Passes in 2025

 

Aug 20th, 2025 by Milwaukee County Parks

Sarah Godlewski Announces Campaign for Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor

7. Sarah Godlewski Announces Campaign for Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor

Proven statewide leader pledges to fight for working families, invest in our communities and move Wisconsin forward

Aug 20th, 2025 by Sarah Godlewski

Vos, Felzkowski Statement on Evers’ Unconstitutional Power Grab

8. Vos, Felzkowski Statement on Evers’ Unconstitutional Power Grab

 

Aug 21st, 2025 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Milwaukee Symphony Announces One-Night-Only Concert with Yo-Yo Ma

9. Milwaukee Symphony Announces One-Night-Only Concert with Yo-Yo Ma

 

Aug 19th, 2025 by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Scratch-Made Empanadas Coming to Milwaukee Public Market

10. Scratch-Made Empanadas Coming to Milwaukee Public Market

 

Aug 21st, 2025 by Milwaukee Public Market

