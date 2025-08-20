Brew-Jas Seeks New Location in Bay View

Current cafe is on S. 13th. New cafe would offer similar menu of coffee, pastries.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Less than a year after launching its flagship cafe in Polonia, Brew-Jas Coffee House is seeking to open a new location in Bay View.

In a proposal currently pending before the City of Milwaukee, co-owners Marissa Lopez and John Reed outline plans for a cafe at 2721 S. Howell Ave., just under two miles away from the original Brew-Jas.

It’s not clear whether the proposed cafe would build on or replace the existing one, which debuted last October at 3062 S. 13th St.

The new business aims to open as soon as possible, according to the license application, with a menu of classic coffee and espresso drinks, teas and snacks. Favorites from the original cafe, including the cinnamon roll latte and toasted campfire hot chocolate, will be featured, along with pastries, grab-and-go salads, paninis, tamales and more.

Lopez and Reed also hope to offer entertainment such as trivia nights, bingo and live music. The license application cites future plans to serve beer and wine, given city approval.

The Howell Avenue cafe would occupy 2,715 square feet on the building’s first floor, featuring a main dining room and service counter, along with two separate seating areas for a total capacity of approximately 100 guests.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The ground-level space was previously home to Akara Arts tattoo parlor. There are three residential tenants on the building’s second floor, according to construction documents. Gregory Ponto is the building owner.

Brew-Jas is working to secure its occupancy permit and licenses. If approved, the cafe’s proposed hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

The 13th Street cafe, offering specialty coffees and teas, food and plentiful seating, is open Tuesday through Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lopez did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.