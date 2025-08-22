Tavern issued two-word announcement Friday, offering no reason for the decision.

Just over a year after opening at 5520 W. Vliet St., Biersal Tavern has gone dark. The business broke the news to patrons in a two-word social media post Friday: “Permanently closed.”

Biersal, billed as “a corner tavern personality with a vintage bar vibe,” opened in April 2024 as the successor to Wonder Bar after its owners’ retirement.

Eric Gutbrod, a beer enthusiast and industry veteran, purchased and renovated the tavern, aiming to maintain its nostalgic neighborhood feel while updating the building and menu.

The nine-month construction process included a full interior revamp, with Gutbrod installing new floors, ceilings and fixtures while salvaging the tavern’s original, 60-year-old bar rail. The business also partnered with local artists to display sketches, photos and paintings on its walls.

Biersal went on to host frequent community events, including live music performances, motorcycle meetups and activations for Women’s History Month and Pride. Last month, the business participated in Bastille Day West.

The bar itself offered a selection of local, domestic and imported tap beers, along with craft cocktails and a rotating seasonal menu. Though Biersal didn’t offer food, guests were permitted carry-ins from nearby restaurants such as Wy’east Pizza. Biersal was also known to host food trucks on occasion.

Gutbrod did not share a reason for the closure, however public tax records show the tavern had been facing financial challenges. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue filed a handful of delinquent tax warrants against Biersal Tavern, LLC between October 2024 and April 2025.

Even so, social media commenters expressed surprise and sorrow for the sudden closure, some even questioning the validity of the post.

WonderBar, Biersal’s longstanding predecessor, earned a reputation as a no-frills neighborhood bar during its 20-year tenure, offering drinks, games and a laid-back ambience.

The Vliet Street building, originally constructed in 1894, has a long history as a corner tavern. Andrew Guidinger, through Ander Properties, LLC, is the owner.

Biersal’s closure comes amid an era of change for the Vliet Street corridor. Wick Playfield, located just east of Biersal Tavern, was renovated last spring. To the west, Charles E. Fromage is under new ownership.

Gutbrod did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

