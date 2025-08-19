Murphy’s Law
Highest Paid WI CEO Got $23.8 Million in 2024
New report's stunning numbers. Which 11 WI CEOs got more than $10 million?
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Murphy's Law
-
Why WI Republicans Attacked CanadaAug 5th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
-
Milwaukee Writer a National Leader in Movie BiosJul 30th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
-
Youth Will Be Served in Governor’s RaceJul 28th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy